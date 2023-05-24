search

Dustin Poirier explains why he spent so long without a fight

By Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023

Dustin Poirier will return to the Octagon to rematch Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 following his impressive submission win against Michael Chandler last year.

Dustin Poirier

The bout was awarded Fight of the Night – the eighth time The Diamond has been awarded that honour in his career. Having established himself as one of the most entertaining figures in the game, Dustin Poirier was asked on the MMA Hour why it took so long for him to book a fight.

“I’m not sure,” replied the Lousiana-native. “I guess at this level, the fights have to be right. And there’s less and less mountain tops when you get to a certain point. The guys that are available and the guys that make sense – sometimes it takes longer,” Dustin Poirier continued and added,

“Obviously at the beginning of my UFC career – every fight made sense because I needed to get some traction. Make some noise. Get wins. Now? I want title fights or I want the biggest fights that I can get.”

Sitting at #2 in the lightweight rankings, Dustin Poirier holds a significant position at 155lb. However, the former Interim lightweight champion says that he’s only been offered one fight aside from the rematch with Gaethje.

“The UFC were talking about a fight between me and Beneil (Dariush.) Dustin Poirier explained. “Since that talk – I haven’t been offered a fight. I haven’t been offered any of the fights when the guys got hurt and they switched the cards around – my phone hasn’t rang. I think they wanted to do this Gaethje fight.”

Dustin Poirier first fought  Gaethje in 2018 and won the bout via TKO in the third round. In classic fashion for both men, the match was a barnburner and earned Fight of the Night.

Given their respective reputations, more fireworks are expected when they run it back at UFC 291. The BMF belt will be on the line for the first time since it was introduced for Jorge Masvidal’s clash with Nate Diaz in 2019.

Dustin Poirier has gone 6-2 since the first encounter with Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ has matched that. Which man will come out on top when they go to war in Salt Lake City this summer?

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley weighs in on Henry Cejudo potentially stepping in for Aljamain Sterling

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023
UFC

Joe Pyfer details "inspirational" documentary on his story from being abused as a kid to making the UFC

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Joe Pyfer never thought he would have a documentary made about his life.

Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL
Francis Ngannou

PFL founder Donn Davis takes aim at Dana White over his criticism of Francis Ngannou's contract

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Donn Davis, the founder of PFL, has fired back at Dana White.

Jon Jones, Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White tells Tyson Fury "let’s start talking" if he's serious about fighting Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

UFC President Dana White is open to promoting Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight he would have loved to face in their prime

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski names the featherweight fighter he would have loved to face in their prime.

Eddie Hearn explains what it was like watching Katie Taylor fight with Conor McGregor

Andrew Whitelaw - May 23, 2023
Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz takes aim at "p***y" Khabib Nurmagomedov for ducking Conor McGregor rematch

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2023

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov avoided a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talk of a fourth fight with Max Holloway: "It's a hard fight to sell"

Lewis Simpson - May 23, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has zero desire in a potential fourth fight with Max Holloway.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture names PFL fighter he'd like to see fight Francis Ngannou: "I would watch that fight"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

MMA legend Randy Couture has revealed which PFL heavyweight he’d like to see throw down with Francis Ngannou.

Alessio Di Chirico
UFC

Report | Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2023

Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico has reportedly found himself in hot water with the law.