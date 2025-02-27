Dustin Poirier claims he asked UFC for Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 313: “I’m the one who reached out”

Dustin Poirier says he asked the UFC for the trilogy match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker in a highly-anticipated bout, but just over a week out from the fight, it was revealed ‘The Hangman’ was out of the fight due to an injury. After he pulled out, several fighters expressed interest in replacing him but ultimately, it will be Rafael Fiziev who will be rematching Gaethje at UFC 313.

After Fiziev took the fight, Gaethje took to social media to share several fighters turned him down on short notice.

Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best… — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 27, 2025

After Justin Gaethje’s post, Dustin Poirier took to X to say he never turned the fight down. Instead, he says he asked the UFC for the bout but isn’t sure why it didn’t come to fruition.

I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask hunter, all respect to you and fizeav, looking forward to this one again https://t.co/p5NhjpabQq — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 27, 2025

