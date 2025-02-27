Dustin Poirier claims he asked UFC for Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 313: “I’m the one who reached out”

By Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Dustin Poirier says he asked the UFC for the trilogy match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker in a highly-anticipated bout, but just over a week out from the fight, it was revealed ‘The Hangman’ was out of the fight due to an injury. After he pulled out, several fighters expressed interest in replacing him but ultimately, it will be Rafael Fiziev who will be rematching Gaethje at UFC 313.

After Fiziev took the fight, Gaethje took to social media to share several fighters turned him down on short notice.

“Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against an elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th,” Gaethje wrote on X.

After Justin Gaethje’s post, Dustin Poirier took to X to say he never turned the fight down. Instead, he says he asked the UFC for the bout but isn’t sure why it didn’t come to fruition.

“I’m the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask hunter, all respect to you and Fiziev, looking forward to this one again,” Poirier responded.

Justin Gaethje clarifes comments about Dustin Poirier

After Poirier’s post, Gaethje did clarify his comments and says it was the UFC not ‘The Diamond’ who shut down the trilogy bout.

“I was just running back the crazy 48hrs I went through. I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with charles. UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that’s a no go,” Gaethje wrote.

Why the UFC didn’t want to do the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 is uncertain. But, the good news is Gaethje will remain on the card as he will rematch Fiziev in what should be a fun fight.

As for Dustin Poirier, he’s 30-9 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission loss to Islam Makhachev. He has said he will be returning later this year in Louisiana in his retirement fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC

