Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.

As we know, Michael Chandler is set to return to action later this year against Paddy Pimblett. In the wake of his loss to Charles Oliveira, the former title challenger needs to go out there and make a statement – and that’s exactly what he plans on doing against the rising Liverpudlian contender.

Of course, it’s going to be a tricky bout. Many believe Chandler is no longer in his prime, whereas Pimblett is seemingly starting to piece everything together. No matter which way you look at it, this is a really intriguing contest.

Dustin Poirier, who has collided with Chandler in the cage before, recently gave his thoughts on how it’s likely to play out.