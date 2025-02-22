Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett
UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.
As we know, Michael Chandler is set to return to action later this year against Paddy Pimblett. In the wake of his loss to Charles Oliveira, the former title challenger needs to go out there and make a statement – and that’s exactly what he plans on doing against the rising Liverpudlian contender.
Of course, it’s going to be a tricky bout. Many believe Chandler is no longer in his prime, whereas Pimblett is seemingly starting to piece everything together. No matter which way you look at it, this is a really intriguing contest.
Dustin Poirier, who has collided with Chandler in the cage before, recently gave his thoughts on how it’s likely to play out.
Even though he’s a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money https://t.co/kMbYLSI4hT
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2025
Poirier’s view on Chandler/Pimblett
Fan: “Paddy or Chandler?”
DP: “Even though he’s a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money”
Fan: “Paddy by choke. Chandler will fold like he’s done every other big fight he’s had in the UFC. Gas then fold.”
DP: “Nope”
Dustin Poirier knows a thing or two when it comes to getting the best out of Michael Chandler. Hopefully, we get the chance to see Pimblett really push him to his limits when they finally meet.
What do you expect to happen when Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett meet in the middle of the Octagon? If Mike loses, do you believe that he is going to start considering retirement? Let us know your thoughts on this one and the division as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
