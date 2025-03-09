Justin Gaethje will not be Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight: ‘I’m OK with it’

Justin Gaethje Rules Out Dustin Poirier Trilogy

In a chat with reporters following UFC 313, Justin Gaethje said he’s looking to fight for UFC gold once again before he’s ready to leave the sport of MMA (via MMAJunkie).

“I want to fight for the belt, obviously,” Gaethje said at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference when asked what’s next. “That’s a much different matchup than the one I just had. They tried to give me a doughnut. I took a bite, but I’ve got to get back to running if I’m going to fight Makahchev.”

Dustin Poirier is set for a big retirement fight at some point this year. Don’t expect Gaethje to be his final dance partner.

“No, I’ve stated many times that I don’t think that either one of our families deserve that,” Gaethje said. “We’re 1-1. I’m OK with it. If he’s OK with it, then no. I think we’re contenders, but if we beat other people. If I beat him, I don’t think either one of us would be considered a contender.”

Gaethje and Poirier first met back in 2018. Poirier scored the fourth-round TKO finish. Gaethje scored a second-round head kick knockout win in their rematch. Fans might have to wonder what would’ve ever happened if the two collided a third time if “The Highlight” sticks to his guns.