Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on possible Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria fight

By Harry Kettle - February 13, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on a potential superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Everyone is aware of the fact that Ilia Topuria is an ambitious person. In the wake of his victory over Max Holloway, he made it clear that he wants to try and win a second belt. If he’s going to do that, then there’s a pretty good chance he’ll have to go through Islam Makhachev in order to do it.

RELATED: Joe Rogan pushes for Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev next: “Make the big fight”

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done. While Topuria is an incredible fighter in his own right, Makhachev is an absolute machine who has been able to tear his way through the lightweight division over the course of the last few years.

Dustin Poirier, who has competed against Makhachev before, recently gave his thoughts on the idea of Topuria moving up and taking him on.

Poirier’s view on Makhachev/Topuria

“He definitely does have a shot,” Poirier told Sports Illustrated regarding Topuria vs. Makhachev. “I think from ’45 to 170, Topuria has the power and the skills to knock anybody out. His timing, his rhythm, his power is incredible, but the size difference is with Islam’s wrestling.

“I’ve never seen Topuria in person. Obviously, I fought Islam; he’s a big guy. Islam can’t make ’45. I know they say Topuria might walk around 190 (pounds) outside of fights and stuff, but I just think Islam is just too much. But I don’t know. Like I said, if Ilia does connect, he can put anybody out.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe would happen if Ilia Topuria jumped up to lightweight and challenged Islam Makhachev for the belt? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

