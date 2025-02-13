Dustin Poirier gives his thoughts on possible Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria fight

UFC star Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on a potential superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Everyone is aware of the fact that Ilia Topuria is an ambitious person. In the wake of his victory over Max Holloway, he made it clear that he wants to try and win a second belt. If he’s going to do that, then there’s a pretty good chance he’ll have to go through Islam Makhachev in order to do it.

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done. While Topuria is an incredible fighter in his own right, Makhachev is an absolute machine who has been able to tear his way through the lightweight division over the course of the last few years.

Dustin Poirier, who has competed against Makhachev before, recently gave his thoughts on the idea of Topuria moving up and taking him on.