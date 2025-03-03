Michael Chandler laughs off Dustin Poirier’s social media jabs: ‘I live rent-free in his head’

Michael Chandler Lives in Dustin Poirier’s Head Rent-Free?

During an interview with Zach Gelb, Michael Chandler shared his belief that Dustin Poirier spends too much time thinking about him (h/t MMAFighting).

“I don’t [have a reaction], and I don’t lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks about me,” Chandler said. “Unfortunately, obviously I live rent-free in his head, and he does lose sleep over me so I don’t think about it.”

Poirier is gearing up for his retirement fight, which is expected to be announced in the near future. While Chandler has a fight set for UFC 314 on April 12, he wouldn’t mind mixing it up with Poirier one more time.

“I’ll tell you what, man, I would definitely welcome me being Dustin’s retirement fight,” Chandler said. “He’s a legend — and I say that because he’s a legend. It’s not like I want to get back the loss, or it’s not because I have any kind of animosity. I don’t want to fight him because of the disagreements that we’ve had, I just want to fight him because he’s a legend, and I would.”

Chandler is scheduled to collide with Paddy Pimblett in Miami. The former three-time Bellator titleholder will have a chance to halt the momentum of “The Baddy.” Pimblett is hoping to score the biggest win of his career to date. Chandler is looking to avoid a third straight loss, something that has only happened once in his career.

We’ll keep you posted on what the plan is for Poirier’s last pro MMA bout once those details become available.