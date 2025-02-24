Dustin Poirier wants to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: ‘Doing it the right way’

By Fernando Quiles - February 24, 2025

Dustin Poirier believes Ilia Topuria should receive a crack at the UFC lightweight title right away.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Topuria has made the decision to move on from the 145-pound weight class and in doing so, he’s vacated the featherweight gold. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be vying for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12. As for Topuria, UFC CEO Dana White has said it isn’t a guarantee that “El Matador” will get the next shot at Islam Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship.

Poirier thinks Topuria is someone who has backed up his talk enough to warrant a fight against Makhachev.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS WHY HE’S SURPRISED BY ILIA TOPURIA’S LIGHTWEIGHT SWITCH 

Poirier Vouches for Topuria vs. Makhachev

In an interview with Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.com, Dustin Poirier heaped praise on Ilia Topuria for his decision to let go of the UFC Featherweight Championship.

“I mean, it’s respectful,” Poirier told MMA Fighting. “It’s honorable to vacate the belt, to not hold up the division where guys have been working so hard to get their shot at the title. He’s doing it the right way.”

While Islam Makhachev’s team isn’t gung-ho over the thought of facing Topuria, Poirier thinks it’s a good idea given what “El Matador” has already accomplished.

“That’s tough to say, especially with all of the contenders, with how the lightweight division’s been over the last few years,” Poirier said. “But with a guy like him, vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way that he did, I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat.”

Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is working on Topuria vs. Makhachev. He noted that the promotion is looking at International Fight Week as a potential timeframe for the fight. Helwani also said that he doesn’t believe Topuria would’ve vacated the featherweight gold if he wasn’t given a lightweight title shot.

It shouldn’t be too much longer before we see what the UFC brass ultimately decides to do with Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev next.

