Colby Covington slams “pathetic little b***h” Dustin Poirier for not making their fight happen

Colby Covington is still annoyed he never had a chance to fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC.

Covington and Poirier are former teammates who became rivals when ‘Chaos’ left the American Top Team. Colby’s exit from ATT led to them both trashing one another in interviews, but Poirier has made it clear he has no desire to fight Covington as he doesn’t want to give him that platform to say things about his family before a fight.

However, a fight between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier would be massive, and ‘Chaos’ slammed the former interim champ for not ever fighting him before he retires.

“No word on the Dustin fight. He’s been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together at that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can’t beat me,” Covington said on his YouTube Q&A. “He can’t even get a lucky punch on me. He’s not even willing to try like his friend Jorge (Masvidal). At least he tried. Dustin doesn’t even want to try. He’s going to go into retirement knowing that I owned his soul and he didn’t defend his family’s honor and legacy. So, Dustin’s a little cuck, he’s Louisiana swamp trash and he’s a pathetic little b***h.”

It’s clear Colby Covington is not a fan of Dustin Poirier and he is annoyed he will never get a chance to fight him. Poirier has said he will have his retirement fight next and it won’t be against the former interim welterweight champ.