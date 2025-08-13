UFC 319 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight

By Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

In the main event of UFC 319, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a +180 underdog while the challenger is a -235 favorite on FanDuel.

Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their predictions for the middleweight title fight. The pros actually believe the underdog in Du Plessis will be able to weather the storm and beat Chimaev at UFC 319 to defend his strap.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is tough. I’m going with Khamzat Chimaev. He seemed like a future champ for a long time, and he finally becomes the champ here.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think DDP gets it done. I think he survives the first two rounds and then takes over.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Dricus Du Plessis. He’s too big a guy and has the gas tank to extend this fight.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: I think Khamzat needs to get DDP out in the first or second round to win. Dricus is a tough out for anyone, and I do think Dricus can survive and then take over and even maybe finish Chimaev late.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That’s a tough one. If it goes past a couple of rounds, DDP. I don’t think Chimaev has the gas tank to go all five rounds, but I think DDP survives and defends his belt.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Khamzat by submission. He’s the real deal.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Dricus has been a very tough cookie to crack, and grappling is his thing. Even if Chimaev gets him down, his bottom game is good, and I think Du Plessis keeps the belt.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Khamzat Chimaev. He’s not cutting weight, and I think he gets another early finish here to send a statement to the whole UFC.

***

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Drakkar Klose, Mario Bautista, Marucs McGhee, Davey Grant, Eryk Anders,

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Diego Ferreira,  Steve Garcia, Terrance McKinney

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dana White, UFC 315

Dana White trashes UFC hopefuls after 'weird night' of Contender Series: 'Don't waste your time'

BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
UFC

PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev gets custom shorts for UFC 319 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is the latest UFC fighter to get a pair of custom shorts.

Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White discusses Joe Rogan's UFC future following new TV deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Joe Rogan in the promotion after their new TV deal was announced.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling is so good

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so effective.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
UFC

Michael Chandler gives his thoughts on new TV deal's impact on fighter pay

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on how the promotion’s new TV deal could impact fighter pay.

Dana White, UFC, MMA

Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025
Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira looking to 'meet in the middle and throw down' with King Green at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Diego Ferreira is expecting a fan-friendly fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 319.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC's deal with Paramount will be 'terrible for the fighters'

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Roman Dolidze
UFC

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Roman Dolidze was stopped at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 109, and he’s issued a statement in the aftermath.