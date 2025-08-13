UFC 319 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight
In the main event of UFC 319, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Dricus Du Plessis takes on Khamzat Chimaev. Heading into the fight, Du Plessis is a +180 underdog while the challenger is a -235 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their predictions for the middleweight title fight. The pros actually believe the underdog in Du Plessis will be able to weather the storm and beat Chimaev at UFC 319 to defend his strap.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev:
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is tough. I’m going with Khamzat Chimaev. He seemed like a future champ for a long time, and he finally becomes the champ here.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think DDP gets it done. I think he survives the first two rounds and then takes over.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Dricus Du Plessis. He’s too big a guy and has the gas tank to extend this fight.
Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: I think Khamzat needs to get DDP out in the first or second round to win. Dricus is a tough out for anyone, and I do think Dricus can survive and then take over and even maybe finish Chimaev late.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That’s a tough one. If it goes past a couple of rounds, DDP. I don’t think Chimaev has the gas tank to go all five rounds, but I think DDP survives and defends his belt.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Khamzat by submission. He’s the real deal.
Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Dricus has been a very tough cookie to crack, and grappling is his thing. Even if Chimaev gets him down, his bottom game is good, and I think Du Plessis keeps the belt.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Khamzat Chimaev. He’s not cutting weight, and I think he gets another early finish here to send a statement to the whole UFC.
Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Drakkar Klose, Mario Bautista, Marucs McGhee, Davey Grant, Eryk Anders,
Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Diego Ferreira, Steve Garcia, Terrance McKinney
