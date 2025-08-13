UFC 319 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is tough. I’m going with Khamzat Chimaev. He seemed like a future champ for a long time, and he finally becomes the champ here.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think DDP gets it done. I think he survives the first two rounds and then takes over.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Dricus Du Plessis. He’s too big a guy and has the gas tank to extend this fight.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: I think Khamzat needs to get DDP out in the first or second round to win. Dricus is a tough out for anyone, and I do think Dricus can survive and then take over and even maybe finish Chimaev late.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That’s a tough one. If it goes past a couple of rounds, DDP. I don’t think Chimaev has the gas tank to go all five rounds, but I think DDP survives and defends his belt.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Khamzat by submission. He’s the real deal.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Dricus has been a very tough cookie to crack, and grappling is his thing. Even if Chimaev gets him down, his bottom game is good, and I think Du Plessis keeps the belt.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Khamzat Chimaev. He’s not cutting weight, and I think he gets another early finish here to send a statement to the whole UFC.

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: Drakkar Klose, Mario Bautista, Marucs McGhee, Davey Grant, Eryk Anders,

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Diego Ferreira, Steve Garcia, Terrance McKinney