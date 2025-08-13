PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev gets custom shorts for UFC 319 title fight

Khamzat Chimaev is the latest UFC fighter to get a pair of custom shorts.

The undefeated Chechen star is set to challenge middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of this weekend’s UFC 319 card in Chicago, Illinois. Main event fighters have increasingly been getting their own custom shorts, so it’s no surprise that Chimaev is getting some of his own.

You can see the special shorts Chimaev will wear into the Octagon on Saturday below:

 

Fan opinion on these new Chimaev shorts is seemingly divided.

“I don’t like the colour to be honest,” one fan wrote on X. “I liked his white shorts in Robert [Whittaker] fight. He looked good in that colour. I don’t know about this one.”

“Tbh I’m not sure how you put a wolf on shorts and make it look good, but they did a pretty good job with it lol,” another fan wrote.

Another fan called the shorts “awful,” while somebody else called them his “favorite so far.”

Whether the shorts look good or not in unlikely to have much bearing on how Chimaev performs at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev carries massive momentum in UFC 319

Chimaev is unbeaten in 14 pro MMA fights. He has picked up some big wins at both welterweight and middleweight.

Highlights of his resume so far include victories over Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Kamaru Usman, however, his most recent win was certainly his best. In his last fight, he choked out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker inside a round. He left his foe with broken teeth in the process.

At UFC 319, he will step into the Octagon as a sizeable favorite to win the title. However, Du Plessis is one of the best fighters in the world right now. Many fans see him as the man who will end Chimaev’s unbeaten run.

