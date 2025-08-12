Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202 with Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose

The 202nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 319.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (0:58). We close things out by chatting with UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (11:40).

Diego Ferreira opens up the show to preview his UFC 319 fight against King Green. Diego talks about facing another veteran and how this fight hasn’t happened before. He talks about making the move to Dallas to train at Fortis MMA full-time. Diego then discusses his last performance and how much longer he plans to keep fighting at age 40. Diego also chats about the style matchup, how he sees the fight playing out, and what a win does for him.

Drakkar Klose closes things out to preview his UFC 319 fight against Edson Barboza. Drakkar talks about Edson moving back up to lightweight and getting the chance to face the veteran. He then chats about the style matchup and getting to fight in front of fans in Chicago. Drakkar talks about how he sees his UFC 319 scrap playing out and what a win does for him. He also chats about the lightweight division and his goals going forward.

