Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202 with Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose

By Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

The 202nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 319.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 202

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Diego Ferreira (0:58). We close things out by chatting with UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose (11:40).

Diego Ferreira opens up the show to preview his UFC 319 fight against King Green. Diego talks about facing another veteran and how this fight hasn’t happened before. He talks about making the move to Dallas to train at Fortis MMA full-time. Diego then discusses his last performance and how much longer he plans to keep fighting at age 40. Diego also chats about the style matchup, how he sees the fight playing out, and what a win does for him.

Drakkar Klose closes things out to preview his UFC 319 fight against Edson Barboza. Drakkar talks about Edson moving back up to lightweight and getting the chance to face the veteran. He then chats about the style matchup and getting to fight in front of fans in Chicago. Drakkar talks about how he sees his UFC 319 scrap playing out and what a win does for him. He also chats about the lightweight division and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Ferreira Drakkar Klose MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Anthony Hernandez, UFC Vegas 109

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Roman Dolidze after UFC Vegas 109?

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes aim at top lightweight contenders after Rafael Fiziev booking: 'They run the other way'

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira took aim at some lightweight contenders after he was booked to return at UFC Rio.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev expects his hands to be a problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 11, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev believes his hands will be the big problem for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

UFC owners explain how Paramount broadcasting deal was reached within 2 days

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

TKO Group Holdings dropped a bombshell announcement revealing a $7.7 billion broadcasting rights deal, which will see Paramount become the exclusive home of UFC in 2026.

Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal

Geoff Neal thinks UFC 319 fight with Carlos Prates will be short and sweet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Geoff Neal believes he’ll make it a quick night against Carlos Prates at UFC 319.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira guarantees Max Holloway rematch will happen 'at some point'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025
Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ben Askren uplifting message
UFC

Ben Askren is back on his feet as he continues remarkable recovery

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

MMA legend Ben Askren has posted more footage of himself walking around as he continues his recovery from a double lung transplant.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira reveals his regret from Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has revealed the biggest regret he has from his fight – and defeat – to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.