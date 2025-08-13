Dana White trashes UFC hopefuls after ‘weird night’ of Contender Series: ‘Don’t waste your time’

By BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025

Contender Series, a run of live fights that airs on Tuesdays each summer, is now one of the main ways Dana White and his UFC team scout new talent.

Dana White, UFC 315

The 2025 edition of the program kicked off last night. Unfortunately, it was a bit disappointing.

In a break from previous editions, White signed just two fighters after the episode, Ty Miller and Baysangur Susurkaev. That’s because most of the fights were quite underwhelming.

In fact, he had specific critiques for several of the fighters who didn’t earn contracts.

“Tough guy,” the UFC boss said of Yuri Panferov, who beat Christopher Ewert by decision but didn’t earn a contract. “He didn’t show me anything that made me say, ‘I have to have this guy. This guy needs to be in the UFC.’ Maybe next time, Yuri.’

“Radley [da Silva], I don’t know if you’ve ever watched the show or not, but that is not how you get yourself into the UFC,” he added, tearing into another Contender Series winner. “Next time, when you show up at the Contender Series, you’re going to make me say ‘I gotta have this guy.’”

White then set his crosshairs on Neemias Santana, who landed a pretty egregious illegal head butt in his decision win over Ilian Bouafia.

“[Neemias] Santana thought it was 1993,” he said. “Absolute deliberate head butt to the face.

“For a guy who just lost a point, I felt like he should have come out and tried to finish the fight. He didn’t do anything after the head butt either.”

Dana White gives piece of advice to future UFC hopefuls on Contender Series

All in all, it was a “weird night,” White told Sanko.

He capped it off be sending a message to future UFC hopefuls on Contender Series.

“Forget forget about me and the people that are watching,” White said. “Don’t waste your time. This is your opportunity. We only do this once a year. This is your time to shine.”

“If you’re coming here to the Contender Series and you don’t know how this show works, don’t even waste your time. Call the matchmakers and cancel your flight [to Las Vegas]. You know what we expect here. You know what we’re looking for, and it didn’t happen tonight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev gets custom shorts for UFC 319 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - August 13, 2025
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Dana White discusses Joe Rogan's UFC future following new TV deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Joe Rogan in the promotion after their new TV deal was announced.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling is so good

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling is so effective.

Michael Chandler UFC fight
UFC

Michael Chandler gives his thoughts on new TV deal's impact on fighter pay

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on how the promotion’s new TV deal could impact fighter pay.

Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.

Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira looking to 'meet in the middle and throw down' with King Green at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025
Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC's deal with Paramount will be 'terrible for the fighters'

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is excited to see a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan.

Roman Dolidze
UFC

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Roman Dolidze was stopped at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 109, and he’s issued a statement in the aftermath.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.