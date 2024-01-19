Dricus Du Plessis reacts after “irrelevant” Israel Adesanya picks him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after ‘irrelevant’ Israel Adesanya picked him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

The former middleweight champion, Adesanya (24-3 MMA) weighed in on who he believes will come out the victor at UFC 297.

Adesanya, speaking on his YouTube channel shared his pick for Saturday night:

“I’m going to go with Dricus Du Plessis. Does it go the distance? I’m going to say no. Not that I don’t respect Sean or his skills. The guy beat me, so of course I respect his skills. … I say sub. He’ll submit him.”

UFC 297 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main event title fight will see Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) getting in the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Du Plessis, speaking at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference shared the following thoughts on Adesanya’s prediction:

“Israel Adesanya is irrelevant right now. That man went on holiday and let him stay there.”

Stickland also responded to the fact that Adesanya is picking Du Plessis for the win:

“Listen: Izzy – the f*cking guy, the f*cking cringelord, the pup play himself – f*ck Izzy. I could have took Izzy down and beat his ass on the ground, but I chose to stand with him like a man. What did he do the whole fight? Run away like a b*tch. Izzy, shut your f*cking mouth.”

It was ‘Tarzan‘ who defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ last September at UFC 293 to become the new middleweight champion.

Apparently, neither Du Plessis or Strickland care about what ‘Izzy’ thinks about their fight tomorrow night.

Do you agree with Dricus Du Plessis that Israel Adesanya is currently ‘irrelevant’? Who will you be picking for the win?

