Dricus Du Plessis reacts after “irrelevant” Israel Adesanya picks him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297

By Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is reacting after ‘irrelevant’ Israel Adesanya picked him to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya

The former middleweight champion, Adesanya (24-3 MMA) weighed in on who he believes will come out the victor at UFC 297.

Adesanya, speaking on his YouTube channel shared his pick for Saturday night:

“I’m going to go with Dricus Du Plessis. Does it go the distance? I’m going to say no. Not that I don’t respect Sean or his skills. The guy beat me, so of course I respect his skills. … I say sub. He’ll submit him.”

UFC 297 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main event title fight will see Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) getting in the Octagon with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Du Plessis, speaking at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference shared the following thoughts on Adesanya’s prediction:

“Israel Adesanya is irrelevant right now. That man went on holiday and let him stay there.”

Stickland also responded to the fact that Adesanya is picking Du Plessis for the win:

“Listen: Izzy – the f*cking guy, the f*cking cringelord, the pup play himself – f*ck Izzy. I could have took Izzy down and beat his ass on the ground, but I chose to stand with him like a man. What did he do the whole fight? Run away like a b*tch. Izzy, shut your f*cking mouth.”

It was ‘Tarzan‘ who defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ last September at UFC 293 to become the new middleweight champion.

Apparently, neither Du Plessis or Strickland care about what ‘Izzy’ thinks about their fight tomorrow night.

Do you agree with Dricus Du Plessis that Israel Adesanya is currently ‘irrelevant’? Who will you be picking for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC UFC 297

Related

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh

Turki Alalshikh reveals conversation with UFC about having Conor McGregor fight in Saudi Arabia: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - January 19, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis admits UFC 297 weight cut was not easy: "I made the weight five minutes before"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis didn’t have the easiest weight cut for his UFC 297 title fight against Sean Strickland.

Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer always knew the UFC would be one of "the biggest things in sports worldwide"

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2024

Bruce Buffer has seen it all throughout his time in the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blames ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating bad blood with Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

Sean Strickland is blaming ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating the bad blood between himself and Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297, Malcolm Gordon, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - January 19, 2024

UFC 297 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends a message to “awesome” Canadian fans at the UFC 297 presser: “I care about you guys having freedom of speech”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024
Julianna Pena
Mayra Bueno Silva

Julianna Pena believes she has “motivated” Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight: “I live rent free in her head”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

Julianna Pena believes she has been able to motivate Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight this weekend.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland states his condition for accepting a fight with undeserving Khamzat Chimaev: “Make the stack of money bigger”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White rules out the returns of three former superstars for UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC president Dana White has seemingly ruled out the return of three superstar names for UFC 300.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses the idea that he’s making too quick of a turnaround at UFC 298: “I’m not doing this just to get my head right”

Jeffrey Walter - January 18, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t believe he’s making too quick of a turnaround with his upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.