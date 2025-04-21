Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury rumors: “Was the fight signed?”

Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis and Chimaev were linked to fighting one another at International Fight Week at the end of June. However, it was then rumored that Du Plessis was dealing with an injury that caused Chimaev to take aim at the champ.

This guy biggest bullshit 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 20, 2025

“This guy biggest bullshit,” Chimaev wrote on X.

After Chimaev’s post, Du Plessis took to social media to fire back at the soon-to-be title challenger. Dricus Du Plessis pointed out the differences between how often they fight,

Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mo0KMWC8eT — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 21, 2025

“Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit,” Du Plessis wrote.

Since September of 2022, Chimaev has fought just three times, while Du Plessis has fought six times, including three title fights. He also doesn’t have a canceled fight while Chimaev has three during that stretch.

It’s a fair point from Du Plessis as Chimaev has struggled to stay healthy or get fights due a visa issue. But, it is disappointing news that this fight is unlikely to happen in June. But, as DDP points out the fight was never signed or made official.

“Question is was the fight signed?,” Du Plessis wrote.