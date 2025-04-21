Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury rumors: “Was the fight signed?”
Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev.
Du Plessis and Chimaev were linked to fighting one another at International Fight Week at the end of June. However, it was then rumored that Du Plessis was dealing with an injury that caused Chimaev to take aim at the champ.
This guy biggest bullshit 🤦🏻♂️
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 20, 2025
“This guy biggest bullshit,” Chimaev wrote on X.
After Chimaev’s post, Du Plessis took to social media to fire back at the soon-to-be title challenger. Dricus Du Plessis pointed out the differences between how often they fight,
Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mo0KMWC8eT
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 21, 2025
“Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit,” Du Plessis wrote.
Since September of 2022, Chimaev has fought just three times, while Du Plessis has fought six times, including three title fights. He also doesn’t have a canceled fight while Chimaev has three during that stretch.
It’s a fair point from Du Plessis as Chimaev has struggled to stay healthy or get fights due a visa issue. But, it is disappointing news that this fight is unlikely to happen in June. But, as DDP points out the fight was never signed or made official.
“Question is was the fight signed?,” Du Plessis wrote.
Dricus Du Plessis reportedly injured
Dricus Du Plessis was rumored to be fighting Khamzat Chimaev this summer, but insider Kevin Iole reported the champ is dealing with an injury.
“I’m hearing Dricus Du Plessis is injured. And though there has been no confirmation, if that’s accurate, a bout between Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t headline IFW,” Iole wrote in his column.
If Du Plessis is indeed injured, it’s uncertain what fight will headline International Fight Week now.
Dricus Du Plessis is 23-2 as a pro. He’s coming off a decision win over Sean Strickland to defend his belt for the second time. Before that, he submitted Israel Adesanya to defend the belt for the first time. He won the belt in January of 2024 with a split decision win over Sean Strickland.
