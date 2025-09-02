Dricus du Plessis’ biggest mistake against Khamzat Chimaev revealed by rising UFC contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Dricus du Plessis couldn’t get much going against Khamzat Chimaev, and one surging contender thinks he knows why.

Dricus du Plessis slammed down at UFC 319

Entering UFC 319, du Plessis was looking for his third successful UFC Middleweight Championship defense. It was apparent early on that Chimaev’s takedowns and control would be the story of the night. “Borz” had a methodical game plan that allowed him to preserve energy all the way until the final horn.

Chimaev took home a unanimous decision and the 185-pound gold. Anthony Hernandez could very well be Chimaev’s first challenger if he nabs an impressive performance over Reinier de Ridder on Oct. 18. Speaking to Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com, Hernandez said du Plessis did himself no favors in his title-losing effort against Chimaev.

“I was [surprised], until I started watching what DDP was doing,” Hernandez said. “It’s like, bro, you’re doing all big explosive strong guy shit. That shit doesn’t work against good wrestlers, like they can flow off of that shit. So like DDP just kind of f*cked himself on that, and then Khazmat did a really good job of keeping the pressure on him, keeping him on his hands, keeping it so he couldn’t get up, and I mean, it’s very high level on Khazmat’s end.”

Hernandez didn’t exactly find the title bout to be enjoyable to watch.

“But to watch as a fan and watch to enjoy blood and shit, like people cracking the f*ck out of each other and like mixing it up. It was kind of boring, but like, that’s just my opinion.”

Hernandez has a big opportunity to plant his flag in the middleweight contender race. Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will collide on Saturday to make their case for a title fight against Chimaev. If the fight ends up being a letdown, it opens the door for Hernandez and de Ridder to make a statement in their middleweight clash.

Related

Jack Della Maddalena celebration

UFC 322 betting odds are 'disrespectful' to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Miesha Tate
UFC

MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Mixed martial arts legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

Din Thomas still isn't sure about Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has doubled down on his thoughts regarding Khamzat Chimaev being an active UFC champion.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 203

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 203 with Modestas Bukauskas and Martin Buday

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull "hasn't really hit his stride in the UFC", says ex-foe

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

Patricio Pitbull aims to advance beyond a .500 record in the UFC this weekend, and a former foe of Pitbull has weighed in on that looming contest.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris loses main card fight due to family tragedy

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

UFC Paris now has a vacancy on the main card as a participant had to withdraw due to a tragedy in their family. The fighter in question is Fares Ziam, who will no longer be competing in the coming days in the wake of his grandmother’s passing away. Kaue Fernandes does not have an opponent for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the Accor Arena in France, with no indication at this juncture that the promotion is pursuing a replacement opponent.

Brandon Royval
UFC

UFC Vegas 112 Announces Main Event Matchup for Final 2025 Card

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

UFC Vegas 112 will serve as the last card of the calendar year, and the promotion is ending off 2025 with a meaningful matchup in the flyweight division.

Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41
UFC

Colby Covington reveals two names he wants to fight in UFC return

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Colby Covington has revealed two of the fighters that he’s interested in fighting in his next UFC outing.