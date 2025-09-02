Former UFC champion Jon Jones ‘fully vindicated’ after misdemeanor charges are dropped

Jon Jones’ recent run-in with the law is a thing of the past.

After being accused of fleeing the scene of an incident in Albuquerque, misdemeanor charges against the polarizing UFC legend have been dropped. Jones was set to appear in court for a bench trial on Tuesday, but a Nolle Prosequi was filed by the state of New Mexico this past Friday.

In a statement sent to Sportsnet, Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, issued a statement after his client’s charges were dismissed.

“We have been fully vindicated. From the very beginning, we explained that a woman made a false allegation against Jon in an effort to avoid being arrested for DWI, and unfortunately, the police accepted that claim without properly weighing the facts. Once the relevant documents were finally disclosed by the police department, Jon’s cell phone records made it undeniably clear that he was nowhere near the scene of the crash. We are grateful that the district attorney’s office took the time to conduct a full and fair review of this case, which ultimately confirmed Jon’s innocence. At the same time, it is deeply troubling that such critical evidence was disregarded, forcing Jon to endure this ordeal unnecessarily. Our investigation into how this occurred remains ongoing.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Joshua D. Boone filed the dismissal. MMAFighting.com received a copy of the official statement.

“Nolle Prosequi comes now, the State of New Mexico and hereby dismisses this matter. After further investigation, the State has reason to believe the defendant’s alibi defense is credible.

The State therefore dismisses this matter.”

Jones’ fighting future is uncertain. Despite initially retiring from pro MMA competition, the future UFC Hall of Famer expressed interest in fighting on a card at the White House. UFC CEO Dana White shut down the idea, admitting that he doesn’t trust Jones’ reliability.

White claims that Jones initially agreed to a heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall. The UFC boss said Jones reneged on the verbal agreement and retired.