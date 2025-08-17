UFC 319 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Dricus Du Plessis (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 319 results, including the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis (23-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his third consecutive title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stillknocks’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title holder Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the South African had submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a perfect professional record, with his most previous win coming via first-round submission against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Prior to that impressive showing, ‘Borz’ was coming off a razor close majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

Round one of the UFC 319 main event begins and Khamzat Chimaev comes forward with a front kick to the body. Dricus Du Plessis gets caught in a takedown and now he’s on the bottom in side control. ‘Borz’ looking to lock up a crucifix. He does and begins raining down some left hands. Short punches but nothing to significant. Still, this is a terrible spot for the champ. ‘DDP’ escapes the crucifix. Chimaev looks for an arm triangle choke. He let’s that go. ‘Stillknocks’ tries to scramble but remains on the bottom in side control. ‘DDP’ explodes and gets back to his feet. He drops for a guillotine. Khamzat Chimaev escapes and is now back in side control. The horn sounds to end round one.

Death, taxes and Khamzat Chimaev taking you down. pic.twitter.com/OUbY4d2zVX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 17, 2025

Round two of the UFC 319 co-main event begins and Dricus Du Plessis unloads a 1-2. Khamzat Chimaev dives for a takedown and eventually gets it. He moves to the back of the champion. Some knees from ‘Borz’. ‘DDP’ appears to be relaxed despite the bad position. More knees from Chimaev. He looks to lock up a rear-naked choke. Du Plessis is wise to it and escapes the submission attempt. More pressure and knees from Khamzat Chimaev. The crowd is booing now. Just over a minute remains. Khamzat continues to work knees to the body while controlling ‘DDP’ on the ground. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 319 main event begins and Khamzat Chimaeve instantly shoots and scores a takedown. Dricus Du Plessis is back to his feet, but immediately dragged back down again. ‘Borz’ moves to side control. He’s just completely dominated the champ thus far. Chimaev secures the crucifix once again. This is not good for ‘DDP’. Big elbows now. Half of the round remains. Left hands by Khamzat. A good elbow now. ‘DDP’ is in trouble now. He’s bleeding and these shots are now pretty hard. Dricus Du Plessis escapes the crucifix. Chimaev looks for a choke. The champ avoids and is now trying to avoid a late sub. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 319 headliner begins and Khamzat Chimaev lands a pair of low kicks. Dricus Du Plessis looks to responds, but ‘Borz’ shoots in and takes him down rather easily once again. ‘DDP’ scrambles up to his feet, but it is short lived as Chimaev drags him right back down to the canvas. Khamzat Chimaev continues to just smother the champ on the ground. The referee has seen enough and stands them back up. ‘DDP’ with a low kick. Chimaev shoots in and scores another takedown. He works some knees as the crowd in Chicago boos as loud as they can. Khamzaat Chimaev with a rear-naked choke attempt. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Dricus Du Plessis lands a combination. Khamzat Chimaev with a head kick attempt and then he shoots and scores a takedown. He moves to the back. The crown boos once again. All that said, Chimaev has been owning this fight. Dricus Du Plessis scrambles and is able to take top position. He grabs a guillotine choke. ‘Borz’ escapes and is now back on top. Another scramble. Du Plessis is back on top. He locks up a choke. ‘Borz’ escapes and the horn sounds to end the fight.

THE LONE WOLF 🐺@KChimaev defeats Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision to become the NEW middleweight champion of the world! [ #UFC319 | BY2B @OReillyAuto ] pic.twitter.com/IFlN9zOJ3b — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

Official UFC 319 Results: Khamzat Chimaev def. Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision

