Dominick Cruz expresses concern over Stipe Miocic’s training regiment: “You’re not fighting a fire, you’re fighting Jon Jones”

Dominick Cruz has questioned the training of Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 295 clash with Jon Jones later this year.

As announced earlier this month, Stipe Miocic is set to return to the Octagon this November when he challenges Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship. We haven’t seen Stipe in almost three years, dating back to his knockout defeat at the hands of Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

Despite that, though, he’s still feeling confident, and he certainly seems to believe he has what it takes to recapture the gold from ‘Bones’.

However, others aren’t so sure. During a recent post-fight show, Dominick Cruz called attention to Stipe’s firefighting duties and asked whether or not that will impact his preparation.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t know how much Stipe’s been training?” Cruz said. “Have we been seeing videos of him training a lot? Where’s he been? Is he doing martial arts against trees? Because he’s facing a giant, giant man that can fight and it’s not a fire. I’m just wondering. You’re not fighting a fire, you’re fighting Jon Jones. Have you been fighting humans in the woods? I’m just trying to understand what you’re doing to prepare.