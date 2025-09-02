Colby Covington shares prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

By Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is very interested to see how the welterweight title fight plays out.

Colby Covington

Jack Della Maddalena is looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Islam Makhachev. The former lightweight champ is moving up to welterweight in a highly anticipated bout. Heading into the bout, Della Maddalena is a +196 underdog while the challenger is a -260 favorite on FanDuel.

Ultimately, Colby Covington does agree with the odds as he believes Islam Makhachev has the advantage. But, he wouldn’t be surprised if Della Maddalena pulled off the upset at UFC 322.

“I saw the odds were pretty big. They favored Makhachev like 3-1,” Covington said to Helen Yee. “So I guess I’ve got to go with the odds if they’re going 3-1, but just because JDM doesn’t have good takedown defense. But you never know. It’s a fight, and JDM has some good hands, so it should be an exciting fight for the fans.”

Della Maddalena will have the size advantage in the fight, which Covington believes could be a factor. But, he thinks Islam Makhachev’s wrestling and control will be the difference in the fight.

Colby Covington will pay close attention to ‘interesting’ UFC 322 main event

Although Colby Covington expects Islam Makhachev to win at UFC 322, he will be paying close attention to the fight.

Covington believes it’s an interesting fight and thinks Jack Della Maddalena could pose some problems for Makhachev.

“It’s an interesting fight. I’m excited to see how it goes. Islam is a lightweight. He’s going to be a little smaller in the fight, but he’s a well-rounded fighter,” Covington added. “So if he’s able to take down JDM and control him, he could definitely get the job done. But it’s going to be interesting to see how the size advantage plays a difference in the fight.”

UFC 322 is set to take place on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

