UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes stops Pat Sabatini in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini.

Lopes (22-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission victory over Gavin Tucker this past August at UFC Nashville. That victory got the 28-year-old Brazilian back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 288.

Meanwhile, Pat Sabatini (18-4 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC Vegas 75 event, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Lucas Almeida. The 32-year-old has gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances.

Kicking off this #UFC295 main card with a banger 🚨@DiegoLopesMMA vs @PatSabatini145 Tune into UFC295 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/DmnisyQmiq — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Diego Lopes looks to close the distance early. He lands a body kick. Pat Sabatini returns fire with one of his own. He follows that up with a good right hand and then a low kick. Lopes swings and misses with a leg kick. The crowd begins to chant “USA”. Sabatini with a front kick up the middle that falls short. Diego Lopes with a big combination. Pat is rocked. The Brazilian-Mexican pounces with some big punches and this one is all over! WOW!

Another impressive performance for @DiegoLopesMMA 🤯 He gets the KO finish to kick off this main card! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/yZfe5NNoIQ — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Official UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via TKO at 1:30 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his TKO victory over Sabatini this evening at Madison Square Garden?