UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes stops Pat Sabatini in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Lopes (22-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission victory over Gavin Tucker this past August at UFC Nashville. That victory got the 28-year-old Brazilian back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 288.

Meanwhile, Pat Sabatini (18-4 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC Vegas 75 event, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Lucas Almeida. The 32-year-old has gone 5-1 over his six career Octagon appearances.

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Diego Lopes looks to close the distance early. He lands a body kick. Pat Sabatini returns fire with one of his own. He follows that up with a good right hand and then a low kick. Lopes swings and misses with a leg kick. The crowd begins to chant “USA”. Sabatini with a front kick up the middle that falls short. Diego Lopes with a big combination. Pat is rocked. The Brazilian-Mexican pounces with some big punches and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via TKO at 1:30 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his TKO victory over Sabatini this evening at Madison Square Garden?

Diego Lopes UFC UFC 295

