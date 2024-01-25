UFC 300 is now up to ten fights with the addition of Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

By Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

UFC 300 has added its 10th fight of the card as a featherweight banger between Diego Lopes and Sodiq Yusuff is set.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White announced on his Instagram story on Wednesday that Lopes will return to the Octagon at UFC 300 on April 13 against 12th-ranked featherweight Yusuff. UFC 300 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diego Lopes (23-6) is coming off a first-round KO win over Pat Sabatini back in November at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. Before that, he scored a first-round submission win over Gavin Tucker to pick up his first UFC win. In his promotional debut, he fought Movsar Evloev on short notice at UFC 285 and dropped a decision in a very competitive fight. Lopes was close on a couple of submissions, but couldn’t pull it off.

Sodiq Yusuff (13-3), meanwhile, is coming off a five-round decision loss to Edson Barboza in the main event of a Fight Night card back in October. Before that, Yusuff scored a first-round submission win over Don Shainis and beat Alex Caceres by decision to return to the win column after a decision loss to Arnold Allen.

Yusuff is ranked 12th at featherweight and is 6-2 with the UFC as he has notable wins over Andre Fili and Sheymon Moraes among others.

Lopes vs. Yusuff getting announced for UFC 300 comes just one day after Dana White announced the signing of Kayla Harrison who will make her debut on the card against Holly Holm.

With the addition of Yusuff vs. Lopes, UFC 300 is as follows:

  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title
  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
  • Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal
  • Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

