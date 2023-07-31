Video | Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier share wholesome moment following BMF title fight at UFC 291
In the main event of UFC 291, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier put on another great show. With the BMF championship on the line, they had a competitive first round before Gaethje landed a devastating head kick early in the second to knock ‘The Diamond’ out.
Immediately after the contest, it was clear to see that there was mutual respect between them. The bout follows their first contest five years ago, which was won by Poirier after another really strong contest.
Now, footage has been released of the two men sharing a nice moment backstage in Utah.
This is awesome 🤝 #UFC291 #BMF pic.twitter.com/nXhbCTNV1j
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 30, 2023
Poirier and Gaethje make amends
It’s never easy to be involved in a fight like this. It has the potential to take years off of your career, especially when you’ve already done it once before. In the video, the two share some kind words about each other with real mutual respect. Gaethje even suggests that the pair should hang out in the future, with a game of ping-pong being suggested.
In terms of what’s next for them, nobody knows for sure. The popular opinion is that Gaethje will get a shot at the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira. On the flip side, Poirier has said he doesn’t really know what’s next, aside from that he isn’t overly interested in taking on prospects.
At the very least, we can all be happy that we got the chance to see these two men throw down.
What do you want to see for both men moving forward? Will Justin Gaethje go on to become a world champion? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
