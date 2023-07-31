Video | Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier share wholesome moment following BMF title fight at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier enjoyed a wholesome moment with each other following their BMF title fight at UFC 291.

In the main event of UFC 291, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier put on another great show. With the BMF championship on the line, they had a competitive first round before Gaethje landed a devastating head kick early in the second to knock ‘The Diamond’ out.

Immediately after the contest, it was clear to see that there was mutual respect between them. The bout follows their first contest five years ago, which was won by Poirier after another really strong contest.

Now, footage has been released of the two men sharing a nice moment backstage in Utah.