Derek Brunson reveals the toughest opponent he’s faced in his MMA career

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has named the toughest opponent he’s faced in his mixed martial arts career.

While he may not have captured a UFC title, Derek Brunson has still had a rollercoaster ride of a career since entering the sport of mixed martial arts – and that’s especially true for his stint in the UFC. From knockouts to dramatic losses and beyond, he’s taken on a who’s who of elite competitors at 185 pounds.

With a rumoured showdown against Jack Hermansson coming up later this year, everyone’s favourite blonde middleweight is ready to get back on the horse in the wake of his loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271.

In a recent interview, Brunson was asked who he felt his toughest opponent to date has been, with his answer being a pretty familiar one.

“The hardest opponent I’ve faced to date might be Anderson Silva,” Brunson said. “I’ll say Anderson because he’s good everywhere, I had him in a body lock and you know I’m taking him down and he’s like posting out and this was like older Anderson and he’s like posting out like giving me mad problems taking him down.

“I took him down, he has a good guard. On the feet, he’s really tricky. So, you got to stay in tune at every point in the fight like he’ll go like stepping up elbows. The guy is just so innovative and he’s good everywhere. So, I would say the hardest person to fight will be Anderson because you got to watch out for him everywhere.”

Quotes via MMA News

The pair fought at UFC 208 with Anderson being awarded a controversial decision win.

