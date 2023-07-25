Chael Sonnen claims Israel Adesanya has already surpassed fellow UFC champion Jon Jones: “He’s long put Jon Jones in the dust”

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya has been able to surpass fellow UFC champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

When it comes to Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones, their legacies have largely already been written. Both have been successful world champions in the UFC, and both have been through some real adversity along the way. Many see Jones as the greatest of all time, and Adesanya is certainly working hard to reach that point.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN BELIEVES ISRAEL ADESANYA WOULD “WHIP” JON JONES IN A POTENTIAL FIGHT

In recent years, they’ve developed something of a rivalry with one another. However, after their recent run-in, it seems as if any beef has finally been settled.

During a recent interview, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on how both men match up to one another.

“Jon Jones and Izzy, they’ve got this weird thing going back and forth,” Sonnen said. “They’re not going to fight. They’re separated not by one weight class, they’re [separated] by two weight classes. Well, wrong — there’s still a fight going on. They both want to claim that they’re the best and they’re both getting a lot of people to say that they are. That’s how this is going to be settled through history. It’s going to be settled by the people in a popular opinion.

Sonnen backs Adesanya

“Izzy’s beating him. What Izzy did [at UFC 290] and the attention that Izzy can command, and the hype that Izzy can command, the checks that he gets, the money and the dollars that he brings — he’s coming after [Conor] McGregor’s spot, I’m telling you now, and he’s long put Jon Jones in the dust. Jon Jones has never played that game — it’s going to be a mistake. Ten years from now, when you’re looking back and trying to tell the story, you’re not going to be saying Jon Jones. You’re going to be saying Adesanya.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Israel Adesanya Jon Jones UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023
Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje knows "for a fact" Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov and hopes he can "prove that"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Justin Gaethje wants the chance to prove Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

What's next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "smash" Paulo Costa and make him "cry" at UFC 294: "Nobody likes him"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he will beat Paulo Costa with ease at UFC 294.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall expects to be UFC champion by July 2024: "Lot of time to think"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall expects to be champion by this time next year.

Paul Craig and Bo Nickal.

Paul Craig explains Bo Nickal callout after UFC London win: "I want that kind of legacy"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023
Molly McCann, TKO, UFC London, Bonus
UFC

Molly McCann announces move down to strawweight after upset loss to Julija Stoliarenko

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann is ready to make a big change after her loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall laughs off 'patronizing' Jon Jones comments after UFC London: "I only have to hit him one time"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones was a little patronizing over the weekend.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be a "car crash for the ages"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Justin Gaethje has some violent expectations for his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier.

Marcin Tybura
UFC

Marcin Tybura issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Marcin Tybura has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London.