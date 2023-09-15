Derek Brunson turns his attention to Jake Paul following UFC release

By Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Derek Brunson is turning his attention to Jake Paul following his UFC release.

Derek Brunson

Brunson (23-9 MMA), parted ways with the UFC following an 11 year run with the promotion. During that tenure, the 39 year old beat the likes of Kevin Holland, Darren Till, and Uriah Hall to name a few. It was Brunson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, of Dominance MMA, who confirmed the news just yesterday, September 14th.

Abdelaziz, in a statement to Damon Martin, confirmed Derek Brunson is now a free agent:

“Derek Brunson has been under the UFC umbrella for 11 years. He had an amazing career there. The last seven years he’s been in the top 10 rankings. The UFC was amazing to him there, helped shape who he is today and we are very grateful for the opportunity. He has to move on and looking forward to what comes next for him.”

‘The One’ was originally scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA) this coming November at UFC 295.

Brunson was recently on a two-fight losing streak, being defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) and Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA).

Following his departure, Brunson called out boxer Jake Paul for a fight.

Taking to ‘X‘, Brunson said:

“JAKE. JAKE. JAKE @jakepaul”

Included in the tweet was a re-post from Jake Paul back in September of 2021 wherein Paul was addressing the UFC President and Brunson:

“Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy ‘170’ pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?”

With Brunson no longer under the UFC Banner, and no longer needing ‘permission’, there is nothing stopping him from entering the boxing ring with the 26 year old Jake Paul.

