Jarred Brooks eyeing showdown with MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson: “DJ is the main fight, period”

Jarred Brooks harbors a specific ambition in ONE Championship to face none other than the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

“The Monkey God” has already carved a path of success as the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion.

After defeating most of the top names in his division, Brooks is not content with resting on his laurels.

Eager for new challenges, he is eyeing a move up to flyweight. He’s driven by the desire to pursue championship gold held by Johnson.

“DJ is the main fight, period. I have nothing but respect for him. The way that I have been calling out, it can seem like it is disrespectful, but you’ve got to sell fights too,” he said.

Brooks respects Johnson and his accomplishments. However, he sees “Mighty Mouse” as the ultimate test that will solidify his place in MMA history.

“I have nothing but love for DJ, but as far as us fighting, man, I’m here to kill you, bro. You’re literally the person I looked up to, and if I’ve got to put the sword in you, I’ll be that person,” he said.