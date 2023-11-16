Sergio Pettis sends message to aspiring athletes: “I just want to be an example for everyone”

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will meet in the co-main event of Bellator 301 on Friday night in Chicago to unify the promotion’s bantamweight titles. Pettis, who turned 30 in August, said Wednesday that his return to the cage is more than just about completing the journey.

“I just want to be an example for everyone who is a late bloomer,” Sergio Pettis said. “I feel like I am a late bloomer, and it took me time to develop my game, skill, and confidence. Growing up, I was not a confident individual and had a lot of anxiety. With that, I was also under my brother’s shadow, but in those dark times, I was able to learn who I am.”

Sergio Pettis’ brother, Anthony, had a successful UFC and WEC career before shifting to boxing, competing in the PFL and building his promotion, APFC. Sergio, however, had a different pathway to becoming the world-class bantamweight he is today, including transitioning from the UFC to Bellator in 2020.

Since switching promotions, Pettis has an unblemished 5-0 record, including wins against Juan Archuleta and Patricio Pitbull.

Pettis said he expects an exciting fight but knows how well-rounded Mix could be.

“We’re going to have to see,” Pettis said on how the fight will play out. “You guys have seen this past year Mix has been submitting and knocking people out. You guys are in for a treat Friday night. This is my toughest test to date. I bring a lot of different looks each time. You guys see that I get better and better every time I go out there. I am a hungry individual and a hungry martial artist, and this matchup will bring the best Sergio Pettis you’ve seen.”

Mix said he feels similarly.

“Knowing I was going to fight either Sergio or Patricio kept me extremely motivated, so now that I have this in front of me,” Mix said. “I am ready. This is a big name with a big opportunity, so I am only concerned for this fight. As far as I am concerned, I am 0-0, and after Friday I will be 1-0.”

