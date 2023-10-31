Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner chimes in after Cris Cyborg calls out Katie Taylor

Boxing super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has called out Cris Cyborg for a superfight.

Following on from her win over Cat Zingano, Cris Cyborg is on top of the world. She seems to have conquered just about everyone she can in mixed martial arts, with her focus now shifting to professional boxing.

After her win over Gabrielle Holloway last December, Cyborg now holds a 2-0 record in the sport. Despite being 38 years of age, she still seems to have her eyes set on a big run in boxing. Her most popular idea has been to have a showdown with Katie Taylor, one of the best female boxers of all time.

Alas, Taylor is pretty busy right now, leaving Cyborg to wait for another opponent. As it turns out, Alycia Baumgardner appears to be ready to answer the call.