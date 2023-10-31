Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner chimes in after Cris Cyborg calls out Katie Taylor
Boxing super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has called out Cris Cyborg for a superfight.
Following on from her win over Cat Zingano, Cris Cyborg is on top of the world. She seems to have conquered just about everyone she can in mixed martial arts, with her focus now shifting to professional boxing.
After her win over Gabrielle Holloway last December, Cyborg now holds a 2-0 record in the sport. Despite being 38 years of age, she still seems to have her eyes set on a big run in boxing. Her most popular idea has been to have a showdown with Katie Taylor, one of the best female boxers of all time.
Alas, Taylor is pretty busy right now, leaving Cyborg to wait for another opponent. As it turns out, Alycia Baumgardner appears to be ready to answer the call.
Katie tied up. What’s up 💣 https://t.co/7u8rpXmVgH
— Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) October 29, 2023
Baumgardner wants Cyborg
Cyborg: “Gimme Katie Taylor. #FuryNgannou”
Baumgradner: “Katie tied up. What’s up. [bomb emoji]”
Alycia Baumgardner holds a 15-1 pro record in boxing with her one loss, to Christina Linardatou, being one that she avenged earlier this year. She holds the WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO & The Ring female super featherweight titles, and at the age of 29, she has the world at her feet.
As for Cyborg, she’s never been one to turn down a challenge. With that being said, you’d have to imagine the star power of Taylor is something she’d want to capitalize on at this stage in her career.
Either way, the veteran has plenty of options ahead of her in the boxing world.
Would you be interested in seeing Alycia Baumgardner go head to head with Cris Cyborg? What would be your prediction? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
