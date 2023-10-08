Mateusz Gamrot slotted as UFC 294 backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot might just be fighting for a UFC title if initial plans go awry.

Mateusz Gamrot

The main event of UFC 294 will feature a rematch for the UFC Lightweight Championship. It’ll be titleholder Islam Makhachev putting his gold at stake against Charles Oliveira. Around this time last year, Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the second round to capture UFC gold. While the UFC has its plan set for October 21, plans can change.

RELATED: MATEUSZ GAMROT DETAILS DECISION TO CALL OUT CHARLES OLIVEIRA POST-UFC VEGAS 79 WIN

Mateusz Gamrot Is The UFC 294 Main Event Backup Fighter

During a recent media scrum in Poland, Mateusz Gamrot claimed he will serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 294 main event. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, it’s true,” White said.

Following his TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79, Gamrot called out Oliveira. He explained why to media members (via MMAFighting).

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

He even gave a prediction for the rematch between Islam Makhachev and “do Bronx.”

“I know [Charles Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction — the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev Mateusz Gamrot

