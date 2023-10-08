Mateusz Gamrot slotted as UFC 294 backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

Mateusz Gamrot Is The UFC 294 Main Event Backup Fighter

During a recent media scrum in Poland, Mateusz Gamrot claimed he will serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 294 main event. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference.

Dana White confirms Mateusz Gamrot will serve as the #UFC294 main event backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. Full video: https://t.co/ZUbISHjMT3 pic.twitter.com/jGxzVhOBic — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 8, 2023

“Yeah, it’s true,” White said.

Following his TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79, Gamrot called out Oliveira. He explained why to media members (via MMAFighting).

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

He even gave a prediction for the rematch between Islam Makhachev and “do Bronx.”

“I know [Charles Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction — the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.