UFC Legend Daniel Cormier reveals problem with giving Conor McGregor USADA Exemption

By Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks USADA will have an issue on its hands if Conor McGregor is allowed to fight before 2023 comes to a close.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC

McGregor still has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool. In fact, the “Notorious” one missed the deadline to get back in the pool in time to fight this year. UFC President Dana White has gone on record saying, “Who cares what USADA says,” a statement he claims he never made despite the fact that his comments were filmed.

Daniel Cormier Thinks Approving Conor McGregor To Fight This Year Would Be A USADA Blunder

Daniel Cormier recently took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts on the situation involving Conor McGregor and USADA (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There really is no base amount of test that you have to take in order to be eligible,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “It’s not like they say it’s six clean tests before you can fight. They may test McGregor more and maybe it’s not six months, maybe its three months and he takes as many tests as he needs to in order to be cleared to fight.”

Cormier also shared that he feels it would be a big mistake for USADA to make an exemption for Conor McGregor to fight this year just because he’s a big star.

“Here’s where the issue becomes: You make that exception, then how do you implement this rule for the rest of the people?” Cormier said. “We’ve seen exceptions before, and generally, they are for the most high-profile and best fighters in the world, which – Conor McGregor does fit into that category.”

It’s obvious that in an ideal world for the UFC, McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headlines the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view. Whether or not the UFC will get its way remains to be seen.

