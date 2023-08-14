Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland’s jaw at UFC 293: “I’m going to knock him out”

Israel Adesanya Issues Warning To Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya is well aware of the wild trash talk Sean Strickland has been known for. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, “The Last Stylebender” said that Strickland is so obsessed with the pre-fight banter that he’s going to get hurt during fight night (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s why most people are excited about the press conference because that’s his spot to shine, I guess. But I can rap, too. I just decide when I use my mouth and when I don’t. … If he’s talking to me, he’s going to get his jaw broken because when you’re talking, you’re not focused on the task at hand. Look at (Paulo) Costa.”

Adesanya has made it clear that he isn’t going into UFC 293 looking to cruise to a decision victory. The UFC Middleweight Champion is planning on sending Strickland to dreamland.

“Even if it’s five rounds of just dominance and styling on him, display of martial arts, I will be happy with that,” Adesanya said. “But I just don’t see that happening. I’m going to knock him out. One plus one is two: I’m going to knock him out.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the key fights for UFC 293. Be sure to check back on our homepage during fight night for video highlights.

https://youtu.be/iSmJfU5vKIg