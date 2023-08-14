Israel Adesanya threatens to break Sean Strickland’s jaw at UFC 293: “I’m going to knock him out”

By Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya believes the more Sean Strickland talks, the worse the outcome will be for him at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

Adesanya is scheduled to put his 185-pound gold at stake against Strickland. The two will collide on September 9 inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The title fight will headline UFC 293. Strickland stepped up after Dricus du Plessis wasn’t going to be healed in time to fight Adesanya at the event.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA SET TO DEFEND MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE IN MAIN EVENT OF UFC 293 AGAINST SEAN STRICKLAND

Israel Adesanya Issues Warning To Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya is well aware of the wild trash talk Sean Strickland has been known for. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, “The Last Stylebender” said that Strickland is so obsessed with the pre-fight banter that he’s going to get hurt during fight night (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s why most people are excited about the press conference because that’s his spot to shine, I guess. But I can rap, too. I just decide when I use my mouth and when I don’t. … If he’s talking to me, he’s going to get his jaw broken because when you’re talking, you’re not focused on the task at hand. Look at (Paulo) Costa.”

Adesanya has made it clear that he isn’t going into UFC 293 looking to cruise to a decision victory. The UFC Middleweight Champion is planning on sending Strickland to dreamland.

“Even if it’s five rounds of just dominance and styling on him, display of martial arts, I will be happy with that,” Adesanya said. “But I just don’t see that happening. I’m going to knock him out. One plus one is two: I’m going to knock him out.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the key fights for UFC 293. Be sure to check back on our homepage during fight night for video highlights.

https://youtu.be/iSmJfU5vKIg

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas explains motivation behind her move up to flyweight: “I want something that scares me”

Fernando Quiles - August 14, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Stephen Thompson has issued a warning to any of his potential opponents about missing weight in the future.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg says he is moving on from Elon Musk fight: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious”

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that he’ll be moving on from the idea of an MMA fight against Elon Musk.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: "We could make that work"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023

Vicente Luque is eyeing a big fight against Dustin Poirier if the opportunity presents itself.

Khalil Rountree
UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78 Bonus Report: Khalil Rountree Jr. one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

The Octagon returned to Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78

Pros react after Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023
Vicente Luque
UFC

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Vicente Luque defeats Rafael dos Anjos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the welterweight main event between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.

Cub Swanson
Hakeem Dawodu

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Cub Swanson defeats Hakeem Dawodu (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 78, Chris Daukaus, UFC, Results
Khalil Rountree

UFC Vegas 78 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. stops Chris Daukaus in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 78 results, including the heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Chris Daukaus.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says he will be fighting Michael Chandler in December, Gaethje and Diaz are next up

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Conor McGregor says he will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler this December at UFC 296.