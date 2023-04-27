search
Daniel Cormier Nate Diaz

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier admits he’s “a little peeved” with the recent Nate Diaz drama: “The guy’s trying to sue him”

By Susan Cox - April 27, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing that he’s ‘a little peeved’ with the recent Nate Diaz drama.

Yes, the former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, has been in the news as of late, and for all the wrong reasons.

Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing event, MF & DAZN X Series 6  on Friday, April 21st to support Chris Avila, a longtime teammate. Avila defeated Paul Bamba via unanimous decision.

Following the event, the 38 year old Diaz was involved in an altercation in the streets of New Orleans, where he allegedly choked a man into unconsciousness. Diaz is now facing charges for the incident.

Daniel Cormier is weighing in on the alleged altercation, speaking on his YouTube channel saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’ve been a little peeved. Especially with the news that 1, a warrant has been put out for Nate Diaz, and also, the guy’s trying to sue him… Where in the world do you take a guy that’s known for being dangerous and you choose that guy as the guy you have an altercation with? Especially when the guy in Nate Diaz has a history of defending himself… When you pick a fight with Nate Diaz, he’s going to fight you, wherever you are… So when you play the game, you get some pretty sh*tty prizes.”

The individual who was allegedly choked unconscious and dumped on his head by Diaz is Rodney Peterson, a man known for being a Logan Paul lookalike. Peterson is pressing charges for second-degree battery.

Nate Diaz parted ways with the UFC last year and is currently scheduled to face Jake Paul, Logan’s brother and a YouTube star, in an Aug. 5th boxing match in Dallas, Texas.

Shade has been cast over Diaz and the upcoming boxing match due to the current legal predicament facing the fighter.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier, a Louisiana native himself, that if you’re going to pick a fight with Nate Diaz, regardless of whether you’re in the cage, the ring, or on the street, you’re going to get hurt.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: "We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds"

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th  at […]

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier laughs off Khabib Nurmagomedov's GOAT list: "He done re-named about five of these dudes"

Josh Evanoff - April 27, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier had a great time reading Khabib Nurmagomedov’s GOAT list. In sports, fans love few things more than discussing greatness. In the sport of MMA, things are no different. For years, the […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans police following felony battery charge

Susan Cox - April 27, 2023

Nate Diaz has turned himself in to New Orleans police following the felony battery charge against him. Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday April 21st supporting his teammate, Chris Avila, at a Misfits Boxing […]

Chase Demoor, Nate Diaz, Boxing, UFC
Nate Diaz

Chase DeMoor sends a warning to Nate Diaz and his "goons" after being jumped in New Orleans: “I’m going to show you what a 40lbs difference feels like”

Susan Cox - April 26, 2023

Chase DeMoor is sending a warning to Nate Diaz and his “goons” after being jumped in New Orleans. Nate Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday April 21st supporting his teammate, Chris Avila, at a […]

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares some advice for UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich

Susan Cox - April 26, 2023
Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, UFC, Boxing
Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping reacts to Nate Diaz’s street fight in New Orleans: “He’s almost 40 years old”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s recent street fight incident in New Orleans. One thing we know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he’s unpredictable. From leaving the […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz's representative claims the Stockton native "acted entirely in self-defense" in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023

Zach Rosenfield the representative of Nate Diaz, claims the Stockton native acted in self-defense this past weekend. On Friday night in New Orleans, Diaz was watching his teammate Chris Avila compete on the KSI boxing […]

Mike Perry
Nate Diaz

Mike Perry weighs in on Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul lookalike unconscious: "We get mad at anybody who thinks they can beef with us in a one-on-one matchup"

Lewis Simpson - April 25, 2023

Mike Perry has weighed in on the viral clip of Nate Diaz choking a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious after a brawl unfolding on New Orleans’s streets. Known for his success inside the octagon, Diaz has also made […]

Josh Thomson, Nate Diaz, UFC
Nate Diaz

Josh Thomson reveals he is willing to rematch Nate Diaz in Bare Knuckle FC: “I’m down”

Susan Cox - April 25, 2023

Josh Thomson has revealed that he is willing to rematch Nate Diaz in Bare Knuckle FC. It was back in April of 2013 where Josh Thomson (22-9 MMA) met up with and defeated Nate Diaz […]