UFC commentator Daniel Cormier admits he’s “a little peeved” with the recent Nate Diaz drama: “The guy’s trying to sue him”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing that he’s ‘a little peeved’ with the recent Nate Diaz drama.

Yes, the former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, has been in the news as of late, and for all the wrong reasons.

Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing event, MF & DAZN X Series 6 on Friday, April 21st to support Chris Avila, a longtime teammate. Avila defeated Paul Bamba via unanimous decision.

Following the event, the 38 year old Diaz was involved in an altercation in the streets of New Orleans, where he allegedly choked a man into unconsciousness. Diaz is now facing charges for the incident.

Daniel Cormier is weighing in on the alleged altercation, speaking on his YouTube channel saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’ve been a little peeved. Especially with the news that 1, a warrant has been put out for Nate Diaz, and also, the guy’s trying to sue him… Where in the world do you take a guy that’s known for being dangerous and you choose that guy as the guy you have an altercation with? Especially when the guy in Nate Diaz has a history of defending himself… When you pick a fight with Nate Diaz, he’s going to fight you, wherever you are… So when you play the game, you get some pretty sh*tty prizes.”

The individual who was allegedly choked unconscious and dumped on his head by Diaz is Rodney Peterson, a man known for being a Logan Paul lookalike. Peterson is pressing charges for second-degree battery.

Nate Diaz parted ways with the UFC last year and is currently scheduled to face Jake Paul, Logan’s brother and a YouTube star, in an Aug. 5th boxing match in Dallas, Texas.

Shade has been cast over Diaz and the upcoming boxing match due to the current legal predicament facing the fighter.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier, a Louisiana native himself, that if you’re going to pick a fight with Nate Diaz, regardless of whether you’re in the cage, the ring, or on the street, you’re going to get hurt.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!