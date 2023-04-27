search
Paddy Pimblett

Manager responds to critics “jumping on” UFC star Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a 27-year-old f**king kid”

By Susan Cox - April 27, 2023
Paddy Pimblett discussing depression

Paddy Pimblett’s manager has responded to the critics who have been ‘jumping on’ the budding UFC star.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) has 4 wins and 0 losses in the cage after signing with the UFC. Pimblett’s latest unanimous decision victory came against Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) at UFC 282 this past December.

Following the win, Paddy underwent ankle surgery to repair the damage suffered in that fight.

In a recent interview with ‘Sky Sports’, Pimblett gave an update on his medical condition:

“I didn’t know if I needed to get surgery. It was a lot worse than we thought. I had to get inner and outer-ligament surgery, like reconstruction, so, it’s big. Could be another six weeks (on crutches). I’ve already been on them for six, six and a half. I’ll be lucky to fight this year.”

That was not good news for the up and coming lightweight, and a grim outlook for the prospect of him getting back in the game this year.

It was during a recent interview with Seán Sheehan for ‘Sherdog‘, that Graham Boylan, longtime manager of Paddy Pimblett, discussed his fighters current position in the UFC. Boylan also discussed ‘The Baddy’s’ injury and his career inside the Octagon.

Boylan addressed the criticism Pimblett has recently endured saying (h/t MMANews):

“He’s (Paddy) 28. Everybody is jumping on him, everybody is on his shoulders, everybody is like, whinging all sorts of bullsh*t in his direction. He’s a 28 year old f**king kid. He’s got the world at his feet and he’s got plenty of time. He can still be fighting five years from now.”

Continuing the manager, while focusing on how young his fighter is, said:

‘The rush on Paddy is fighting a top 10 or fighting this person or fighting that person; he’s got all the time in the world! We just need to get over this injury and the rehab, and make sure he’s good and healthy….Long term? He’s 28. There ain’t no f**king rush with Paddy. We’ll make all the right steps with Paddy. I think he’s got a huge bright future.”

What do you think of Boylan’s comments concerning his fighter Paddy Pimblett? Would would you like to see the Liverpudlian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams critics who still proclaim Jared Gordon win was a robbery: "Can tell they're brand new to the sport"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett doesn’t understand the talk of his last win being a robbery. ‘The Paddy’ is currently healing from an ankle injury suffered in his last bout in December. At UFC 282, […]

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett snubs idea of rekindling friendship with Ariel Helwani: "He tried to ruin my career"

Lewis Simpson - April 24, 2023

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett snubbed the idea of rekindling a relationship with mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani, stating the Canadian “tried to ruin” his career prior to his UFC 282 fight with Jared Gordon. […]

UFC

Paddy Pimblett provides injury update, reveals he will be lucky to fight this year: “It was a lot worse than we thought”

Susan Cox - April 20, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is providing an injury update, revealing he will be lucky if he’s able to fight again this year. It was at UFC 282 in December of last year that Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) […]

Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon dismisses the idea of rematching Paddy Pimblett if he defeats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71: “That’s fighting backwards”

Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023

Jared Gordon has played down the idea of him having a rematch with Paddy Pimblett following his upcoming fight this weekend. Last December, Paddy Pimblett fought Jared Gordon in a bout that was intended to […]

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett hits back at critics who believe he's benefitted from UFC bias: "I'm just a fighter on his roster"

Josh Evanoff - March 29, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

MMA Fighters take aim at Paddy Pimblett for his post-surgery callout of former opponent Jared Gordon: “This man is a clown”

Fernando Quiles - March 28, 2023

Some MMA fighters have made it quite clear that they’re not impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s recent callout of Jared Gordon. Pimblett’s late 2022 victory over Gordon has left a sour taste in the mouths of […]

Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon believes Paddy Pimblett's call for a rematch shows 'The Baddy' thought he won: "I get why he's angry"

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Jared Gordon has a theory on why Paddy Pimblett wants a rematch. ‘The Baddy’ and ‘Flash’ faced off at UFC 282 in December as the co-main event. Heading into the contest, the […]

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett calls for rematch with Jared Gordon following successful surgery: “He only done well because me ankle was f**ked”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2023

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has called out Jared Gordon for a rematch following their controversial first fight. Back at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon in a controversial unanimous decision win. Despite his success, […]

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett goes viral for landing “Sparta Kick” on little person (Video)

Lewis Simpson - March 8, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has faced some negative backlash after landing a ‘Sparta Kick’ on a little person. The rising lightweight recently collaborated with Youtube figure Danny Duncan, who has a massive seven-million subscribers. In […]