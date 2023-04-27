Manager responds to critics “jumping on” UFC star Paddy Pimblett: “He’s a 27-year-old f**king kid”

Paddy Pimblett’s manager has responded to the critics who have been ‘jumping on’ the budding UFC star.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) has 4 wins and 0 losses in the cage after signing with the UFC. Pimblett’s latest unanimous decision victory came against Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) at UFC 282 this past December.

Following the win, Paddy underwent ankle surgery to repair the damage suffered in that fight.

In a recent interview with ‘Sky Sports’, Pimblett gave an update on his medical condition:

“I didn’t know if I needed to get surgery. It was a lot worse than we thought. I had to get inner and outer-ligament surgery, like reconstruction, so, it’s big. Could be another six weeks (on crutches). I’ve already been on them for six, six and a half. I’ll be lucky to fight this year.”

That was not good news for the up and coming lightweight, and a grim outlook for the prospect of him getting back in the game this year.

It was during a recent interview with Seán Sheehan for ‘Sherdog‘, that Graham Boylan, longtime manager of Paddy Pimblett, discussed his fighters current position in the UFC. Boylan also discussed ‘The Baddy’s’ injury and his career inside the Octagon.

Boylan addressed the criticism Pimblett has recently endured saying (h/t MMANews):

“He’s (Paddy) 28. Everybody is jumping on him, everybody is on his shoulders, everybody is like, whinging all sorts of bullsh*t in his direction. He’s a 28 year old f**king kid. He’s got the world at his feet and he’s got plenty of time. He can still be fighting five years from now.”

Continuing the manager, while focusing on how young his fighter is, said:

‘The rush on Paddy is fighting a top 10 or fighting this person or fighting that person; he’s got all the time in the world! We just need to get over this injury and the rehab, and make sure he’s good and healthy….Long term? He’s 28. There ain’t no f**king rush with Paddy. We’ll make all the right steps with Paddy. I think he’s got a huge bright future.”

What do you think of Boylan’s comments concerning his fighter Paddy Pimblett? Would would you like to see the Liverpudlian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!