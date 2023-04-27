Mike Perry warns Luke Rockhold that bare knuckle fighting is a different game ahead of BKFC 41: “I’m gonna headbutt you in your f**king hands”

Mike Perry has issued a warning to Luke Rockhold ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41 this weekend.

On Saturday night in Colorado, Mike Perry will continue his BKFC journey against the debuting Luke Rockhold. While the former UFC middleweight champion is retired from mixed martial arts, he’s entering a new chapter of his combat sports career.

The match-up is seen as bizarre by some and incredibly fun by others. Either way, we’re expecting fireworks to go off when these two collide.

Outside of the cage, we always knew they’d work hard to try and promote this bout. After all, their personalities are so different that we were bound to see some kind of friction.

In a recent face-off with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, they didn’t hold back.

Mike Perry: I'm gonna headbutt you in your fucking hands.#TheMMAHoour pic.twitter.com/UnP4ehb5Gs — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 26, 2023

Perry: “I’m gonna headbutt you in your f***ing hands, and then punch you in your f***ing face.”

Rockhold: “You’re gonna headbutt me? I’m gonna kick you square in the f***ing head.”

Perry warns Rockhold

Perry: “I didn’t say I’m gonna headbutt you, I said I’m gonna headbutt your hands. I guess that’s headbutting you, but it’s legal. You’re gonna try and punch me in the head right? I’m gonna f***ing break your s***. Then I’m gonna punch you in your nose and you’re gonna f***ing quit. Maybe not your nose because I know we don’t really care about the nose punches.”

‘Platinum’ has never been one to shy away from a challenge. In equal measure, he also comes out with some unbelievable quotes when talking to his opponents.

Buckle up because this encounter is going to be wild.

Are you excited to see Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold square off in BKFC? Who do you consider to be the favorite in this contest? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!