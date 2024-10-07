Daniel Cormier scolds Julianna Pena for not building Kayla Harrison fight during UFC 307 post-fight interview

Daniel Cormier Criticizes Julianna Pena’s UFC 307 Callout

Taking to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier shared his opinion that Julianna Pena should’ve been hyping up the inevitable clash with Kayla Harrison (via MMAFighting).

“I will say this — she dropped the ball on the callout,” UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier said when addressing Peña after UFC 307 ended. “I mean Kayla’s on the screen. Say her name. Why no sell the person that is clearly going to be your No. 1 contender?

“There is no world where she does not fight Kayla Harrison. She’s fighting her next. You might as well put the sell on it.”

Cormier’s issue is that he thinks Pena could’ve fired the first big shot in their rivalry and get fans excited for the matchup. He’s also surprised Pena didn’t address Harrison’s performance during her post-fight interview.

“Don’t wait until the fight is announced,” Cormier said. “Now you’re a step behind when you had the opportunity to be a step ahead going into your fight with Kayla Harrison, who will be the No. 1 contender for your championship as we go forward.

“Tonight, it’s not like Kayla Harrison looked the best. Kayla’s looked better. Tonight she looked like a girl that needs to get takedowns and if she doesn’t, she is still in the very early stages of her striking. Julianna Peña should’ve after this performance been more willing to say her name.”

Pena did mention Harrison when asked about her during the post-fight press conference. The newly-minted women’s bantamweight champion said she doesn’t think Harrison was impressive against Ketlen Vieira.