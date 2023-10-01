Daniel Cormier says Aljamain Sterling “absolutely” deserves a rematch with Sean O’Malley

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier admits he feels Aljamain Sterling deserves a rematch against Sean O’Malley, but he doubts it’ll happen.

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling

Sterling is well aware that O’Malley would prefer to try to avenge his lone pro MMA defeat to Marlon “Chito” Vera rather than fight him or Merab Dvalishvili next. “Funk Master,” who lost the UFC bantamweight title via second-round TKO to O’Malley back in August, has called for “Sugar” to stop cherry picking his first title defense.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION ALJAMAIN STERLING SENDS A MESSAGE TO SEAN O’MALLEY FOLLOWING VICTORY AT POLARIS 25: “STOP DUCKING THE TOP CONTENDERS”

Daniel Cormier Thinks Aljamain Sterling Deserves UFC Title Rematch

In a new video posted on his YouTube account, Cormier explained why Sterling won’t get a bantamweight title rematch with Sean O’Malley despite deserving one.

“I love Aljamain Sterling, I love his ability to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” Cormier said. “He’s the champion, he don’t care, he’s still fighting these dudes. As much as that made me love him even more than I did before, it ultimately is gonna be the thing that makes it hard for him to get what he ultimately wants, that title fight. If Sean O’Malley doesn’t feel like he wants to fight him, he will not be forced. Is it unfair that Aljo doesn’t get a title fight right away? Probably. I’m taking that back. No probably, absolutely. Aljamain should get a title fight. He should get a rematch, but he won’t because O’Malley is not looking back.”

Another factor that could play into the first title challenger for O’Malley is how UFC CEO Dana White views the friendship of Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Both men are at the top of the heap at 135 pounds, but have vowed to never fight each other. This has drawn the ire of White, who has publicly said this isn’t the business of making friends if you want to be the best.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling sends a message to Sean O’Malley following victory at Polaris 25: “Stop ducking the top contenders”

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023
Chandler Jones, NFL, Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones' younger brother Chandler Jones arrested, released by Las Vegas Raiders

Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

NFL star Chandler Jones, the younger brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders following his recent arrest.

Chael Sonnen and Mark Hunt
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen confused by Mark Hunt's UFC 200 lawsuit against Brock Lesnar: "Take one look at him!"

Josh Evanoff - September 29, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Mark Hunt might’ve had ulterior motives when suing the UFC and Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor hopeful that Nate Diaz eventually re-signs with the UFC: "I owe him a fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 29, 2023

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor feels that he owes Nate Diaz a trilogy fight.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
UFC

Conor McGregor still hopeful for December return, tells Michael Chandler to "sit down and wait"

Cole Shelton - September 29, 2023

Conor McGregor isn’t ruling out a return this year.

Tim Kennedy

John McCarthy is speaking out after Tim Kennedy claims his controversial loss to Yoel Romero ended his fight career

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023
Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White shares photos of his incredible body transformation

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023

UFC CEO, Dana White, has shared photos of his incredible body transformation.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson rejects notion that the UFC is punishing him with Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has rejected the idea that he’s being punished by the promotion with a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja shares his side of disputed sparring session with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has given his side of what happened when he sparred with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley.