Daniel Cormier says Aljamain Sterling “absolutely” deserves a rematch with Sean O’Malley
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier admits he feels Aljamain Sterling deserves a rematch against Sean O’Malley, but he doubts it’ll happen.
Sterling is well aware that O’Malley would prefer to try to avenge his lone pro MMA defeat to Marlon “Chito” Vera rather than fight him or Merab Dvalishvili next. “Funk Master,” who lost the UFC bantamweight title via second-round TKO to O’Malley back in August, has called for “Sugar” to stop cherry picking his first title defense.
Daniel Cormier Thinks Aljamain Sterling Deserves UFC Title Rematch
In a new video posted on his YouTube account, Cormier explained why Sterling won’t get a bantamweight title rematch with Sean O’Malley despite deserving one.
“I love Aljamain Sterling, I love his ability to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” Cormier said. “He’s the champion, he don’t care, he’s still fighting these dudes. As much as that made me love him even more than I did before, it ultimately is gonna be the thing that makes it hard for him to get what he ultimately wants, that title fight. If Sean O’Malley doesn’t feel like he wants to fight him, he will not be forced. Is it unfair that Aljo doesn’t get a title fight right away? Probably. I’m taking that back. No probably, absolutely. Aljamain should get a title fight. He should get a rematch, but he won’t because O’Malley is not looking back.”
Another factor that could play into the first title challenger for O’Malley is how UFC CEO Dana White views the friendship of Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Both men are at the top of the heap at 135 pounds, but have vowed to never fight each other. This has drawn the ire of White, who has publicly said this isn’t the business of making friends if you want to be the best.
