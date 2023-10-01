Robert Whittaker responds to Israel Adesanya being shunned by Sydney fans during Sean Strickland fight

Robert Whittaker Isn’t Surprised Fans Backed Sean Strickland Over Israel Adesanya

During an episode of MMAFighing.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Robert Whittaker admitted that the fans getting behind Strickland instead of trying to rally Adesanya didn’t come as much of a shock to him.

“No, I would’ve been surprised the other way,” Whittaker said on The MMA Hour, laughing. “I don’t know, and everybody knows I’m not friends with Izzy. I don’t hate the guy, but I’m not friends with him by any means. We just rub each other the wrong way. And he seems to rub a lot of people the wrong way. And I’m going to say, Sean, you know, he was wearing the [Crocodile Dundee] hat. He was wearing the hat. That’s something. Maybe that’s all it takes.”

Despite Strickland’s unfiltered personality, Whittaker doesn’t believe the Australian fans have taken offense to the banter yet.

“Everyone has done silly things, you know? I guess Sean’s been, I think, very offensive to a lot of people right? But not to us [in Australia] yet,” Whittaker added with another chuckle. “Maybe we’ve been out of the crosshairs a little bit, so maybe that played a role. But another thing is, like, the fans and the guys that showed up on Sunday [at UFC 293], they like seeing hard fights and they like seeing good fights. Sean went out there and gave his all and had one of the biggest upsets in the middleweight division.”