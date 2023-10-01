Robert Whittaker responds to Israel Adesanya being shunned by Sydney fans during Sean Strickland fight

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Robert Whittaker thinks he has an idea of why fans who attended UFC 293 in Sydney got behind Sean Strickland during his dominant performance over Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker

Strickland turned in a stellar showing against “Izzy” last month. He was a massive underdog going into the bout, but he cracked Adesanya with a punch that dropped him in the first round. After the second stanza, Strickland took over the rest of the fight. He managed to dodge out of the way of Adesanya’s kicks, and used his Philly shell defense to pop his opponent and get out of the way of danger. Ultimately, Strickland captured the UFC Middleweight Championship via unanimous decision.

RELATED: NEWLY CROWNED CHAMPION SEAN STRICKLAND DOESN’T CARE WHO HIS FIRST TITLE DEFENSE IS AGAINST: “I WANT TO MAKE F*CKING MONEY”

Robert Whittaker Isn’t Surprised Fans Backed Sean Strickland Over Israel Adesanya

During an episode of MMAFighing.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Robert Whittaker admitted that the fans getting behind Strickland instead of trying to rally Adesanya didn’t come as much of a shock to him.

“No, I would’ve been surprised the other way,” Whittaker said on The MMA Hour, laughing. “I don’t know, and everybody knows I’m not friends with Izzy. I don’t hate the guy, but I’m not friends with him by any means. We just rub each other the wrong way. And he seems to rub a lot of people the wrong way. And I’m going to say, Sean, you know, he was wearing the [Crocodile Dundee] hat. He was wearing the hat. That’s something. Maybe that’s all it takes.”

Despite Strickland’s unfiltered personality, Whittaker doesn’t believe the Australian fans have taken offense to the banter yet.

“Everyone has done silly things, you know? I guess Sean’s been, I think, very offensive to a lot of people right? But not to us [in Australia] yet,” Whittaker added with another chuckle. “Maybe we’ve been out of the crosshairs a little bit, so maybe that played a role. But another thing is, like, the fans and the guys that showed up on Sunday [at UFC 293], they like seeing hard fights and they like seeing good fights. Sean went out there and gave his all and had one of the biggest upsets in the middleweight division.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker

Related

Israel Adesanya

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s drunk driving charge: “Thank God nobody was hurt”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in New Zealand

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pled guilty to a drunk driving charge on Monday in New Zealand.

Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley reveals the one opponent he would return to the UFC to fight: “The only person I would just want to beat the f—k out of”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Tyron Woodley has revealed the one UFC fighter he’d return to face if he were given the opportunity to do so.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he'll be fighting "just for fun" after losing middleweight title at UFC 293

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be fighting for fun now as he says the belt doesn’t matter to him.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya breaks silence after UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland: "Felt like a bad dream"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his loss to Sean Strickland.

Valentina Shevchenko

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker weighs in on the Noche UFC main event controversy: “I probably would have scored it in Shevchenko’s favor”

Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023
Kevin Holland
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: “His career path at the moment is crazy”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland in the way they approach the fight game.

Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Israel Adesanya

Aljamain Sterling reacts to talk of Israel Adesanya possibly getting another immediate rematch: “How do you get it and I don’t?”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has questioned why he shouldn’t get a rematch for the title if Israel Adesanya manages to receive one.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he was not cageside for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “If you knew anything about living in Africa”

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

yDricus du Plessis has explained why he was not present at UFC 293 for the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya, UFC 259
John McCarthy

Not Legal! John McCarthy says Israel Adesanya should have been forced to trim his fingernails at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2023

Former MMA referee John McCarthy believes Israel Adesanya should’ve been forced to trim his fingernails before UFC 293.