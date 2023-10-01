Canelo Alvarez says Terence Crawford is not factored into immediate plans for his next fight

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez isn’t exactly onboard with the idea of a “super fight” against Terence Crawford for now.

Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Alvarez and Jermell Charlo made history on September 30. It was the first time two undisputed male champions met inside the ring in the four-belt era. Charlo hung in tough, but the bottom line is the power of Canelo was too much for the “Iron Man.” As for Charlo’s power, it didn’t translate moving up two weight classes.

Canelo was able to walk Charlo down throughout the fight and land body blows. This allowed him to catch Charlo upstairs, forcing him to take a knee in the seventh round. The junior middleweight champion weathered the storm and was able to make it to the final bell when the 12th round concluded. Canelo successfully retained his unified super middleweight gold via unanimous decision.

Canelo Alvarez Downplays Terence Crawford Fight For Now

When undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford initially discussed the possibility of fighting Canelo, he said that there are weight classes for a reason. His tone has changed more recently, and he appears open to the mega fight.

Having already fought an elite boxer coming from a division two weight classes below his, Canelo doesn’t appear to be interested in the Crawford fight. Here’s what the Mexican superstar said during the post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting.com):

“You know, I always say if the fight makes sense, why not? But he’s not in the plan,” Canelo said when asked about Crawford at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “Like I said, if it makes sense, maybe. I don’t know right now. I’m just going to enjoy this fight. Then you’re going to know what’s next for sure.”

As far how how he’s holding up injury wise, Canelo insisted that he’s feeling like everything is in order.

“My hand is 100 percent and I feel good,” Alvarez said. “I feel great and I’m still in my prime. I feel fresh, I’m ready.

“I think this is Canelo. I’m back. Finally, I’m back. I feel confident right now. I feel great. I’m so happy because I didn’t feel like this for a long time. Now I’m back.”

Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

