What’s next for Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac after UFC Paris?

In the main event of UFC Paris, a heavyweight bout headlined the card as Ciryl Gane took on Serghei Spivac.

Gane entered the fight coming off a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones back in March for the vacant heavyweight title. Prior to that, he scored a KO win over Tai Tuivasa to return to the win column after losing a decision to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight belt. Spivac, meanwhile, was riding a three-fight win streak and was coming off a first-round submission over Derrick Lewis.

Ultimately, it was Gane who won by second-round TKO as he dominated the scrap on the feet. The Frenchman kept the fight standing and pieced up Spivac to the body and head before the ref stopped it. Now, following UFC Paris, here’s what I think should be next for both fighters.