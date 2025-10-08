Daniel Cormier hits back at skeptics of Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 320 injury

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025
Daniel Cormier commentates during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Alex Pereira punching a grounded Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier says Magomed Ankalaev was encouraged not to fight at UFC 320 after suffering a rib injury weeks before the event.

Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC light heavyweight title reign came to a screeching halt at the hands of Alex Pereira last weekend at UFC 320. Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in their rematch to reclaim the light heavyweight throne, handing Ankalaev his first defeat since his promotional debut in 2018.

Hours after UFC 320, Ankalaev’s manager revealed that the now-former UFC light heavyweight champion entered the rematch with a rib injury. A clip of Ankalaev getting injections weeks before UFC 320 then went viral on social media.

Many fans questioned Ankalaev and his team, accusing the star of making a convenient excuse for the loss. But Daniel Cormier assures fans that Ankalaev’s injury is not only legit, but severe enough that his team encouraged him to withdraw from UFC 320.

Daniel Cormier assures skeptics that Magomed Ankalaev was compromised at UFC 320

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on Ankalaev’s post-fight revelation and the sincerity of it.

“Magomed Ankalaev did have a rib injury, this is not a lie, and this is not an excuse,” Cormier said of Ankalaev.

“I know this because prior to the fight, I saw video of him getting injections into his rib to try to help him get to the fight. He was able to hit pads, and do cardio, essentially, for a month and a half before the fight. With that being said, I don’t know if the result changes if he was healthy, because of the way Pereira fought him.

“I know some people who are really close to [Magomed] who told him not to fight, but he wanted to fight. He wanted to beat Pereira again because he understood how important it was for him to have two wins over Alex, and a stronger statement for why he is who he is. He wasn’t 100 percent, but I don’t know if he would’ve been at 120 percent if he’d beaten Pereira that night.”

In addition to Ankalaev’s revelation, Pereira revealed that he suffered a potential foot injury mid-fight at UFC 320. It’s uncertain how long the two-time UFC light heavyweight titleholder will be sidelined to recover.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Magomed Ankalaev UFC Videos

Related

Suman Mokhtarian

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian shot dead in Sydney in targeted attack

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2025
Carlos Ulberg speaks during a UFC Perth press conference, opposite Alex Pereira celebrating after his win at UFC 320
Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg shares surprising take on Alex Pereira's potential heavyweight move ahead of likely title shot

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg seemed to give Alex Pereira the go-ahead to pursue heavyweight over a potential title defense against him.

Charles Oliveira UFC post-fight
UFC

Charles Oliveira shoots down retirement talk ahead of UFC Rio: 'I'm not thinking about it'

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2025

Charles Oliveira shoots down any talk of retirement ahead of his UFC Rio main event.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker threatens Arman Tsarukyan about potential fight cancelation ahead of UFC Qatar

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker isn’t playing games ahead of his UFC Qatar main event matchup with Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Octagon view
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw claims UFC 320 fighter battled illness in loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025

In the aftermath of UFC 320, TJ Dillashaw claims a key fighter on that card was dealing with an ailment.

Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot UFC Rio

UFC legend predicts massive surprise in Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025
Cory Sandhagen loses to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320
UFC

Cory Sandhagen thinks Merab Dvalsihvili is 'winnable fight' following UFC 320 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 8, 2025

Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe he met an unstoppable force at UFC 320.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Bas Rutten opens up on his experience working on The Smashing Machine

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

MMA legend Bas Rutten has opened up about his experience working on The Smashing Machine movie with Dwayne Johnson.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that out of the realistic options, Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is the best possible choice for the UFC White House main event.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC
Demetrious Johnson

UFC White House doesn't need Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, says MMA legend

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe that the UFC White House card needs Conor McGregor or Jon Jones to succeed.