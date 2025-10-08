Jake Paul shares emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after promising boxer’s tragic death

Jake Paul and many boxing stars are mourning the tragic death of Arturo Gatti Jr.

The boxing world is collectively mourning after the news broke that Arturo Gatti Jr., the 17-year-old son of the legendary boxing legend, passed away on Wednesday. The WBA confirmed the news of Gatti’s passing in a recent statement.

“The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr. His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on – now reunited with his legendary father among the stars,” the statement read.

Gatti was found dead in Mexico at his residence, where he lived with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues, the widow of his legendary father. As of this writing, Gatti’s cause of death is unclear.

A promising amateur prospect, Gatti hoped to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games before turning professional. Jake Paul was one of several top boxing stars to take to social media to react to Gatti’s death.

Jake Paul reacts to Arturo Gatti Jr.’s death at age 17

In a recent post to X, Paul reacted to the tragic news.

“RIP to Arturo Gatti Jr. Very sad to see a young man with so much potential lose his life and do so like his legendary father,” Paul tweeted.

“May they conquer together up above.”

Gatti’s father passed away due to suicide in 2009, after Rodrigues was initially charged with being complicit in his death.

Paul is preparing to fight boxing superstar Gervonta Davis in his boxing return next month in Miami, Florida. It’ll mark his second fight since defeating heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson last year.

Gatti’s bodyguard, Chuck Zito, reacted to the news on Wednesday by saying the 17-year-old was ‘found hanging in an apartment in Mexico’. As of this writing, Gatti’s death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring you new details surrounding Gatti’s death as they become available.