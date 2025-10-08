Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian shot dead in Sydney in targeted attack
Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has been shot dead in an alleged targeted attack in Sydney, Australia.
According to ESPN, Mokhtarian was killed in Riverstone at around 6 pm on Wednesday. Emergency services were called to the scene and found Mokhtarian with gunshot wounds. He unfortnately died at the scene after paramedics’ attempts at reviving him.
“A man has died in a public place shooting in Sydney’s west today,” a NSW Police statement read about Suman Mokhtarian’s death. “About 6 pm today, emergency services were called to Annaluke Street, Riverstone, following reports of a shooting. Officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command attended and found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died at the scene.
“Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A short time later, about 6.15 pm, emergency services were called to Riverstone Road, Riverstone, near Clark Street, following reports of a car fire,” the statement continued. “Fire and Resue [SIC] NSW crews attended and extinguished the blaze, however, the vehicle was destroyed. Police have established a second crime scene and are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked.”
Previous attacks on Sumon Mokhtarian
Suman Mokhtarian was reportedly out for a walk when he was shot by someone in a red Audi. In 2024, a man attempted to kill Mokhtarian outside the Australian Top Team gym. A man dressed as a delivery driver fired multiple shots at Suman Mokhtarian but missed and was arrested, but was released on bail.
A local MMA event in April was canceled by police due to the belief that Mokhtarian was the subject of a potential gang hit at the event.
Suman Mokhtarian went 8-2 as a pro and 0-2 in the UFC. He fought in the UFC in 2018 and 2019. In his promotional debut, he was knocked out by Sodiq Yusuff and then dropped a decision to Seung Woo Choi. He competed on TUF 27.
RIP Suman Mokhtarian.
