Magomed Ankalaev’s manager claims there were problems with his UFC 320 camp

By Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has suggested that there were problems with his camp for UFC 320.

Last Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev lost via TKO to Alex Pereira in a shocking UFC 320 main event. Following on from a competitive first fight in which ‘Big Ank’ captured the UFC light heavyweight championship, ‘Poatan’ took it right back by finishing Magomed off in less than two minutes.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier backs Magomed Ankalaev to bounce back strong from UFC 320 loss

As you can imagine, there have been plenty of questions surrounding Ankalaev’s performance. While Pereira looked like a man possessed, the former champion also didn’t look like himself in there. Because of that, there are no real discussions being had about the possibility of a trilogy bout between them.

In a recent social media post, Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz had some interesting remarks to share.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Abdelaziz (@aliabdelaziz)

Abdelaziz comments on Ankalaev’s defeat

“‏Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev fought Alex Pereira. In the rematch, and Alex Pereira won. Congratulations to him and his team. I know his coaches, managers, and always show them respect. I don’t know Alex personally. But, I am Team Magomed Ankalaev. Whatever I can do to help him, I will do it.

“As long as I don’t insult someone’s family, religion, or his nation. Everything Ankalaev said on his social media, he approved it. And if I did help him, it was his knowledge. But, at the end of the day, we are in a fighting business. As long as no one speaks about you in a bad way, or your family, or your nation. About me doing sports or not doing sports, this is irrelevant.

“But, I have two black belts in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu under Master Renzo Gracie. And I also competed in Judo and MMA. But, in reality, this is not about me and Alex. This is about Magomed Ankalaev and Alex. Alex was the best man on Saturday night. And we take our losses like men. We move on. I don’t have any problems with Alex. I respect everything he accomplished.

“There’s a lot of things happened with Ankalaev in his camp. But, it’s for him to talk about. Not me. And if I need to talk about it, I will talk about it. If it was up to me, he should never have fought due to some things. But he’s a grown man, he makes his own decisions, and he lives by his actions.

“Congratulations to Alex and his team. And for all the sorry-ass fan, every time somebody from the Caucasus region, or the Middle East, Dagestan, Chechnya, get a UFC title, they all freak out. You win some and you lose some. That’s part of this game. Alhumdullalah for everything.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Magomed Ankalaev UFC

