Daniel Cormier believes fans are going to be ‘very disappointed’ with Islam Makhachev’s next fight.

Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) last stepped in the Octagon in February of this year at UFC 284 where he met and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) via unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old is set to make his next title defence on Saturday, October 21st at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

The question remains as to who will be Makhachev’s opponent.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) is coming off a recent TKO victory over Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) in June of this year at UFC 289. Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘Do Bronx’ is advising he won’t be ready in time for UFC 294.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje 2 is the main event taking place on Saturday, July 29th at UFC 291. The ‘BMF’ title is on the line for Gaethje (24-4 MMA) and Poirier (29-7 MMA) in the lightweight bout. It is doubtful either would make the turnaround to be able to fight again in October.

Speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Makhachev’s next fight and who his opponent might be:

“I think Islam Makhachev will next fight against someone that is not even necessarily on our radar. It’s supposed to be the winner of Gaethje vs. Poirier, but I do not believe that those guys will come out of that fight clean and be healthy enough to put a title fight right that soon.”

Continuing Cormier said:

“I also know that Charles Oliveira has already told the UFC he’s not fighting in October. We’re going to have to go down the lightweight rankings and find some other guy, and people are going to be very disappointed. It’ll be the No. 4, 5, or 6 ranked guy that’s going to get a title shot because there just will be no one else.”

Concluding, Daniel Cormier stated that even though Makhachev has called out Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA), he feels that’s unlikely to happen (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t know who he’s going to fight, but someone’s about to get a blessing because there will be no one else. He will not fight Leon Edwards. I don’t think the UFC is going to allow him to be in two title super-fights without having to defend the championship one time yet (against a lightweight).”

