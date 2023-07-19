Drew Dober taunts Paddy Pimblett in hopes of securing future fight: “I wonder if he’s going to find his courage”

Drew Dober is taunting Paddy Pimblett in hopes of securing a future fight.

Dober (26-12 MMA) was sporting 3 wins in a row before his fight with Matt Frevola (11-3 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 288. It was ‘The Steamrolla’ handing Dober a TKO loss at 4:08 of round 1.

The 34-year-old Dober has called out Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (20-3 MMA) on previous occasions and still hopes to meet the Liverpudlian in the Octagon sometime soon.

Paddy Pimblett last fought in December of last year at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Pimblett is indeed one of the most talked about names on the UFC roster and has become a fan favorite.

Dober, speaking to ‘MMA Junkie Radio’ on ‘UFC X Radio Row’ said:

“Ideally I want somebody in that top 10. But that Paddy Pimblett fight’s looking pretty good, too. I wonder if he’s going to find his courage and take a fight with me.”

Paddy Pimblett is currently recovering from ankle surgery but has indicated his hope to get back in the cage towards the end of 2023.

Dober, continuing said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The sooner (I fight), the better. I told the UFC that I’m available. We’re going through opponents, and whoever is going to say yes. You only live once, so you try to get as many opportunities as possible.”

Concluding, Drew Dober wants to remain active in the cage:

“The idea of retiring scares me, so we’re just going to get as many fights as we possibly can before I retire. It doesn’t take much to motivate me.”

Would you like to see Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett battle it out inside of the Octagon?

