Alexa Grasso feels she was close to finishing Valentina Shevchenko a few times at Noche UFC, would prefer a fresh opponent next

Alexa Grasso isn’t opposed to a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko, but she’d like a fresh face to share the Octagon with next.

Grasso remains the UFC women’s flyweight champion after a thrilling five-round war with Shevchenko in their Noche UFC rematch. There were plenty of exciting moments in the fight such as Grasso dropping “Bullet” in the second round, and Shevchenko squeezing down on a guillotine choke before her opponent popped free.

Of course, there’s the final round, which almost looked like déjà vu from the first bout where Grasso submitted Shevchenko. This go-around, time expired and the judges decided the outcome. The rematch was declared a split draw.