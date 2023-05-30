UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

By Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is sounding off on the ‘uneducated’ critics of Power Slap.

Dana White, Power Slap

White got into the slap-fighting industry earlier this year with the official debut being held on January 18th. The first season consisted of 8 episodes in the ‘Power Slap League’ tournament.  Contestants on the show slap each other in the face in order to achieve victory. A winner is decided by judges after three rounds. The league has over 30 competitors, referred to as ‘strikers’ and a win could see a purse of $2K to $10K per match.

While several people tuned in to the shows, many other critics citied Power Slap as being a brutal sport which can cause serious brain injury.

If you check out the website, you will find the following:

“Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting organization, licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.”

“Led by Dana White, Power Slap features competitors from across the globe battling on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve.”

White, during a sit-down interview with Nina-Marie Daniele spoke about Power Slap saying it’s nowhere near as dangerous as boxing (h/t MMANews):

“We spend the money to make sure we have two healthy people in there before the fight, but in slap, they take three to five slaps per event. Fighters in boxing take three to four hundred punches a fight. It’s un-education or pure hate.”

While true, boxers take many punches, they also have the ability to defend themselves. In Power Slap there is no defense, as one competitor stands still with their hands behind their backs while the other competitor slaps them as hard as possible, with the intent being to knock them out.

While Power Slap Season 2 will not be broadcast on TBS, it has found a new home and will be filmed in Abu Dhabi and will air on Rumble.

Do you agree with Dana White’s take on his newest venture? Are you a fan?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

