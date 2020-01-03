UFC President Dana White explains what he’ll remember most from 2019

2019 proved to be a massive year for the UFC and promotional President Dana White could not be happier.

White recently sat down with the promotions official website UFC.com where he was asked what he will remember most from the 2019 calendar year.

“There’s so many things to think about when you think about 2019. It was a record-breaking year for us in many different ways, from gates to the amount of fights we did. Our ESPN deal— we’ve been with these guys since the beginning of 2019 and the whole business has just taken off like a rocket.” Dana White said. “We opened the UFC Apex this year. The UFC Performance Institute, first in Vegas, is now open in Shanghai. We’re looking at breaking ground in Mexico soon. Coming off all the things we’ve achieved in the last 20 years, 2019 was a pretty strong year for us.”

The UFC has big plans for 2020, including first time visits to a number of cities and countries.

In addition, UFC President Dana White apparently has struck a deal to have Floyd Mayweather compete for the promotion, likely in Zuffa Boxing.

2020 is already set to feature a number of big fights. The first big event will take place on January 18 in Las Vegas when former two division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The first quarter of 2020 will also feature the returns of UFC champions Jon Jones, Weili Zhang and a vacant men’s Flyweight title fight between Davison Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com January 2, 2020

