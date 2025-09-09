UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

By Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC Noche fighter Sedriques Dumas has revealed that he hasn’t got a whole lot of money in the bank ahead of this weekend.

Dana White UFC press conference

As we know, fighter pay is an issue that has been a pretty popular topic in the world of mixed martial arts in recent years. In particular, the UFC has come under scrutiny for not paying their athletes what many believe they deserve. As such, this headline alone could lead you to believe that this is another instance of that.

RELATED: UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charges just a month out from upcoming fight

Alas, that may not be the case. UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has been in the headlines multiple times in recent years due to some legal issues he’s had. Dumas has been arrested on several occasions, raising some eyebrows as to why he’s been allowed to compete at Noche UFC after he was unable to fight at UFC 317 due to a court-ordered ankle monitor.

In a recent post on social media, Dumas noted the financial state that he’s currently in ahead of fight night.

 

Noche UFC fighter reveals shocking financial situation

“This is a price of being an adult and paying legal actions and stuff in your life. I hate to hear people say people don’t struggle at a big scene. Yeah, y’all can laugh about it. I’m just giving y’all something to laugh about,” Dumas said with an image of $13.96 in his bank account.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025
Molly McCann
UFC

Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC veteran Molly McCann has explained her decision to take a pay cut in order to head over into boxing.

Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269
Boxing News

Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till's callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev face off at the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in
Nassourdine Imavov

Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

One of Khamzat Chimaev’s former rivals, Robert Whittaker, believes Nassourdine Imavov can upset Chimaev in one specific facet.

Umar Nurmagomedov

"Umar [Nurmagomedov] is going to win" vs. [Mario Bautista] at UFC 321, per ex-Khabib trainee

Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025
Tim Elliott
UFC

UFC 319 victor reveals broken leg on path to big underdog win

Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025

UFC 319 saw a massive underdog victory transpire in the flyweight ranks, but the winner came out with a level of damage that will keep him shelved for the next couple of months. Tim Elliott, who emerged victorious over former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in Chicago, revealed that he sustained an injury en route to his statement win recently.

Zabit Magomedsharipov gets his hands wrapped backstage for his fight against Calvin Kattar
Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov's top teammate shares definitive update on former UFC star's potential comeback

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov has repeatedly teased a return to combat sports.

Cynthia Calvillo faces off with Loopy Godinez before their fight at UFC 287
UFC

13-fight UFC vet announces retirement after career wins over Jessica Eye, Joanne Wood

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC star Cynthia Calvillo announced her retirement from MMA after an up-and-down tenure in the promotion.

Ronda Rousey, UFC White House, Donald Trump
UFC

Ronda Rousey shuts down White House fight but will 'never say never' on UFC return

BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025

Ronda Rousey is not interested in participating in the rumored UFC White House card next year.