UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

UFC Noche fighter Sedriques Dumas has revealed that he hasn’t got a whole lot of money in the bank ahead of this weekend.

As we know, fighter pay is an issue that has been a pretty popular topic in the world of mixed martial arts in recent years. In particular, the UFC has come under scrutiny for not paying their athletes what many believe they deserve. As such, this headline alone could lead you to believe that this is another instance of that.

Alas, that may not be the case. UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has been in the headlines multiple times in recent years due to some legal issues he’s had. Dumas has been arrested on several occasions, raising some eyebrows as to why he’s been allowed to compete at Noche UFC after he was unable to fight at UFC 317 due to a court-ordered ankle monitor.

In a recent post on social media, Dumas noted the financial state that he’s currently in ahead of fight night.