UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on home invasion and battery charges

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has reportedly been arrested on charges that include home invasion and battery.

In terms of what he’s achieved in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sedriques Dumas hasn’t really been able to stand out. He’s gone 3-3 in the promotion since he first signed and in his most recent outing earlier this month, he was stopped by Michał Oleksiejczuk. Alas, the big story doesn’t come from what he’s done inside the cage, but what he’s done outside of it.

RELATED: UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charges just a month out from upcoming fight

According to FightSwipe, Dumas has been arrested for a plethora of charges. As per online records, it serves as the 14th time that he’s been arrested since 2014. He was most recently arrested in February 2024 for misdemeanor battery, with the charge later being dropped.

Now, as per MMA Junkie, he was “arrested Monday on five charges including felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and or use”.