UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on home invasion and battery charges

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has reportedly been arrested on charges that include home invasion and battery.

Sedriques Dumas

In terms of what he’s achieved in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Sedriques Dumas hasn’t really been able to stand out. He’s gone 3-3 in the promotion since he first signed and in his most recent outing earlier this month, he was stopped by Michał Oleksiejczuk. Alas, the big story doesn’t come from what he’s done inside the cage, but what he’s done outside of it.

RELATED: UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charges just a month out from upcoming fight

According to FightSwipe, Dumas has been arrested for a plethora of charges. As per online records, it serves as the 14th time that he’s been arrested since 2014. He was most recently arrested in February 2024 for misdemeanor battery, with the charge later being dropped.

Now, as per MMA Junkie, he was “arrested Monday on five charges including felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and or use”.

 

Dumas faces big charges

At this point, there’s been no official response from the UFC regarding these charges and what it means for his future. With that being said, don’t expect to see him actively competing anytime soon.

We’ve seen fighters go through legal troubles in the past and the results often vary when it comes to how the promotion acts on it. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest developments in this case.

What do you make of Sedriques Dumas as a fighter? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas

UFC analyst worries Jon Jones is 'pulling us along' and 'may not ever take' Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025
Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC, MMA
Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn rips UFC — and the whole sport of MMA

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

Eddie Hearn is not a big fan of the UFC — or MMA as a whole — in 2025.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA
UFC

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre says 'f**k that' to popular UFC matchmaking strategy

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is not a fan of a common strategy the UFC matchmakers employ when booking fights.

Michael Chiesa, UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

6 new fights join Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley on UFC Atlanta lineup

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

The quickly approaching UFC Atlanta card is coming together.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev should vacate UFC title if he moves to welterweight, says Charles Oliveira's manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

Charles Oliveira’s manager is calling for Islam Makhachev to vacate the UFC Lightweight Championship if he moves up in weight.

Sean Brady Ian Machado Garry

Sean Brady delivers brutal rant on Ian Machado Garry following UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025
Anthony Smith UFC Kansas City
Matt Brown

Former UFC slugger isn't a fan of retirement fight announcements amid Anthony Smith's loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

The UFC recently held a retirement fight in Kansas City for Anthony Smith, and he was stopped via bloody first-round TKO.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley intensifies Ian Machado Garry feud with comments about his wife

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has continued to ramp up the intensity of his feud with fellow welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

What's next for Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2025

The UFC was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, April 26, for UFC Kansas City. The main event saw welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry throw down with Carlos Prates.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Dana White played a role in ballerina’s release from Russian prison

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC president Dana White has explained how he played a role in the release of Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American who was imprisoned in February 2024.